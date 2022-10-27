SignalsSections
Daniel Galdo Lagares

Sanro Man

Daniel Galdo Lagares
0 reviews
Reliability
161 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 152%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 022
Profit Trades:
1 491 (73.73%)
Loss Trades:
531 (26.26%)
Best trade:
813.16 EUR
Worst trade:
-273.87 EUR
Gross Profit:
29 481.16 EUR (203 726 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 151.24 EUR (151 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (70.01 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
922.75 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
54.63%
Max deposit load:
14.96%
Latest trade:
29 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.59
Long Trades:
897 (44.36%)
Short Trades:
1 125 (55.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
5.60 EUR
Average Profit:
19.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-34.18 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-796.89 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-899.23 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
2.72%
Annual Forecast:
32.97%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
159.85 EUR
Maximal:
899.90 EUR (8.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.74% (626.49 EUR)
By Equity:
32.88% (3 678.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 535
NZDCAD 434
AUDCAD 402
AUDNZD 377
GBPCAD 91
GBPUSD 80
EURSGD 36
DE40 33
EURUSD 24
EURGBP 4
USDJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
AUDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 728
NZDCAD 4.3K
AUDCAD 4.5K
AUDNZD 2.9K
GBPCAD 221
GBPUSD -78
EURSGD 431
DE40 190
EURUSD -49
EURGBP 0
USDJPY -175
NZDJPY -8
CADJPY 1
AUDCHF 0
CADCHF 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.5K
NZDCAD 14K
AUDCAD 14K
AUDNZD 9.3K
GBPCAD 1.6K
GBPUSD 931
EURSGD 1.6K
DE40 3.7K
EURUSD 274
EURGBP 37
USDJPY -170
NZDJPY -13
CADJPY 7
AUDCHF 4
CADCHF 5
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +813.16 EUR
Worst trade: -274 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.01 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -796.89 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.42 × 200
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.58 × 12
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.63 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.64 × 1478
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.68 × 19
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.71 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.74 × 327
ICMarkets-Live16
0.94 × 124
Exness-Real9
1.03 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 19427
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.07 × 121
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.09 × 2528
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.12 × 2093
LQDLLC-Live02
1.13 × 8
ICMarkets-Live14
1.13 × 82
188 more...
I´m trading this account manually from April 2025 until now.

- Eurusd and gold are the most traded, sometimes Nasdaq, Dax, SP500 or Down Jones.

- RRR is always 3:1.

- Expected DD will be around 5%. (Read PD below)


You will need an MT4 terminal to work 24/7 and an VPS server is recommended.


Thank you.

---------------------------------------------

PD:

This signal was traded by two different EA under my management until April 2025 and the DD was 32,9%.

- First EA was specialized in NZDCAD, AUDNZD and AUDCAD pairs.

- Second EA was specialiced in GBPCAD and EURSDG pairs.


No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.01 12:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 12:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.29 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 12:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 10:22
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 10:22
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
