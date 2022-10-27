I´m trading this account manually from April 2025 until now.

- Eurusd and gold are the most traded, sometimes Nasdaq, Dax, SP500 or Down Jones.

- RRR is always 3:1.

- Expected DD will be around 5%. (Read PD below)





You will need an MT4 terminal to work 24/7 and an VPS server is recommended.





Thank you.

---------------------------------------------

PD:

This signal was traded by two different EA under my management until April 2025 and the DD was 32,9%.

- First EA was specialized in NZDCAD, AUDNZD and AUDCAD pairs.

- Second EA was specialiced in GBPCAD and EURSDG pairs.



