- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|535
|NZDCAD
|434
|AUDCAD
|402
|AUDNZD
|377
|GBPCAD
|91
|GBPUSD
|80
|EURSGD
|36
|DE40
|33
|EURUSD
|24
|EURGBP
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|728
|NZDCAD
|4.3K
|AUDCAD
|4.5K
|AUDNZD
|2.9K
|GBPCAD
|221
|GBPUSD
|-78
|EURSGD
|431
|DE40
|190
|EURUSD
|-49
|EURGBP
|0
|USDJPY
|-175
|NZDJPY
|-8
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCHF
|0
|CADCHF
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|14K
|AUDNZD
|9.3K
|GBPCAD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|931
|EURSGD
|1.6K
|DE40
|3.7K
|EURUSD
|274
|EURGBP
|37
|USDJPY
|-170
|NZDJPY
|-13
|CADJPY
|7
|AUDCHF
|4
|CADCHF
|5
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.37 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.42 × 200
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.58 × 12
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.63 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.64 × 1478
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.68 × 19
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.71 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.74 × 327
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.94 × 124
|
Exness-Real9
|1.03 × 67
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 19427
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.07 × 121
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.09 × 2528
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.12 × 2093
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.13 × 82
I´m trading this account manually from April 2025 until now.
- Eurusd and gold are the most traded, sometimes Nasdaq, Dax, SP500 or Down Jones.
- RRR is always 3:1.
- Expected DD will be around 5%. (Read PD below)
You will need an MT4 terminal to work 24/7 and an VPS server is recommended.
Thank you.
---------------------------------------------
PD:
This signal was traded by two different EA under my management until April 2025 and the DD was 32,9%.
- First EA was specialized in NZDCAD, AUDNZD and AUDCAD pairs.
- Second EA was specialiced in GBPCAD and EURSDG pairs.
