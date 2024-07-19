SegnaliSezioni
Andrei Lapshin

Compass MT5

Andrei Lapshin
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
183 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 57%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 231
Profit Trade:
729 (59.22%)
Loss Trade:
502 (40.78%)
Best Trade:
96.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-116.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
26 315.95 USD (479 184 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-25 101.47 USD (414 169 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (799.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
799.00 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
73.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.18%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.47
Long Trade:
618 (50.20%)
Short Trade:
613 (49.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.99 USD
Profitto medio:
36.10 USD
Perdita media:
-50.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-499.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-499.41 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
56.29 USD
Massimale:
2 557.79 USD (43.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.23% (2 558.83 USD)
Per equità:
6.34% (196.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 120
EURAUD 92
AUDNZD 88
EURUSD 80
USDCAD 78
GBPJPY 73
EURGBP 66
GBPAUD 61
NZDUSD 42
EURCAD 39
XAUUSD 38
EURNZD 33
AUDJPY 31
CHFJPY 30
NZDJPY 28
GBPNZD 28
EURJPY 27
CADJPY 27
NZDCHF 27
AUDCHF 27
AUDUSD 27
CADCHF 25
USDCHF 24
GBPUSD 24
NZDCAD 22
GBPCAD 21
USDJPY 21
GBPCHF 19
EURCHF 12
XAGUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 567
EURAUD 798
AUDNZD -566
EURUSD 228
USDCAD -187
GBPJPY 145
EURGBP 197
GBPAUD 113
NZDUSD 578
EURCAD 193
XAUUSD -48
EURNZD -91
AUDJPY 32
CHFJPY -229
NZDJPY -130
GBPNZD 376
EURJPY 208
CADJPY -58
NZDCHF -209
AUDCHF -41
AUDUSD 312
CADCHF -315
USDCHF 68
GBPUSD -600
NZDCAD 18
GBPCAD -20
USDJPY 117
GBPCHF 145
EURCHF -424
XAGUSD 37
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 8.5K
EURAUD 27K
AUDNZD -2.8K
EURUSD 2.9K
USDCAD -76
GBPJPY 9.2K
EURGBP 927
GBPAUD 4.5K
NZDUSD 4.6K
EURCAD 5.6K
XAUUSD -3.8K
EURNZD -5.1K
AUDJPY 1.4K
CHFJPY -5.4K
NZDJPY 986
GBPNZD 13K
EURJPY 7.2K
CADJPY 3.7K
NZDCHF -1.9K
AUDCHF -463
AUDUSD 3.7K
CADCHF -287
USDCHF 1.7K
GBPUSD -8.6K
NZDCAD 1.6K
GBPCAD -727
USDJPY 2.5K
GBPCHF 308
EURCHF -4.6K
XAGUSD 196
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +96.67 USD
Worst Trade: -116 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +799.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -499.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 8
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.75 × 4
Alpari-MT5
0.77 × 22
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.23 × 1248
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1.25 × 4
EightcapGlobal-Live
1.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
1.60 × 304
RannForex-Server
1.62 × 58
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
1.68 × 476
GoMarkets-Live
1.78 × 315
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.86 × 12011
Tickmill-Live
1.96 × 23
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.10 × 8099
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.15 × 137
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.27 × 15
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.28 × 196
TickmillUK-Live
2.74 × 53
Axiory-Live
2.93 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.93 × 3675
Exness-MT5Real8
3.12 × 76
FusionMarkets-Live
3.13 × 836
Exness-MT5Real
3.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
3.41 × 17
41 più
Trading manuale di quattro strategie su intervalli di tempo da H4 a settimanali.

1. Non utilizzo la media, la martingala, la griglia, lo scalping, ecc.

2. SL e TP sono impostati su ogni operazione

3. Rischio per operazione dall'1% al 3%

4. Il trading viene effettuato da tutte le principali coppie (ce ne sono 28), + GOLD (XAUUSD)

Deposito minimo: 500$ (Deposito consigliato: 1000$)

Leva consigliata: 1:500



Come iscriversi a un segnale - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Valutazione media:
Gerard Geilen
304
Gerard Geilen 2024.07.19 09:21 
 

Was expecting much better signal quality. A bit of a hit-and-miss approach

ALEKSEI VIESTAVNOI
1791
ALEKSEI VIESTAVNOI 2023.05.09 10:14   

Anrdei is one of consistent mannual traders of MQL5. Best for long term targets, not for gamblers. good luck bro

Thie Helmi
987
Thie Helmi 2023.03.02 17:15 
 

march 2 2023 :

just subscribed to this signal 2 weeks ago, so far very discipline with the trades he took. always use SL and TP with a risk 1-2% most of the time. been looking for this kind of signal which is very rare in MQL5. eventho he had a good month last feb 23, what i like is he reminded me that not every month will be profitable, which is a sign of honest trader, he doesn't over promised, even warned me of the risk of negative month ahead. im up around 9% for the last 2 week, which is very good. hopefully we can make good profit in long run. just please stay discipline, stay with your trading plan as you've done so far Andrei. Thank you

2025.10.01 17:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 17:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.17 20:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.14 09:29
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 09:29
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 17:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 02:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
