- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 231
Profit Trade:
729 (59.22%)
Loss Trade:
502 (40.78%)
Best Trade:
96.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-116.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
26 315.95 USD (479 184 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-25 101.47 USD (414 169 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (799.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
799.00 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
73.41%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.18%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.47
Long Trade:
618 (50.20%)
Short Trade:
613 (49.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.99 USD
Profitto medio:
36.10 USD
Perdita media:
-50.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-499.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-499.41 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
56.29 USD
Massimale:
2 557.79 USD (43.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.23% (2 558.83 USD)
Per equità:
6.34% (196.39 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|120
|EURAUD
|92
|AUDNZD
|88
|EURUSD
|80
|USDCAD
|78
|GBPJPY
|73
|EURGBP
|66
|GBPAUD
|61
|NZDUSD
|42
|EURCAD
|39
|XAUUSD
|38
|EURNZD
|33
|AUDJPY
|31
|CHFJPY
|30
|NZDJPY
|28
|GBPNZD
|28
|EURJPY
|27
|CADJPY
|27
|NZDCHF
|27
|AUDCHF
|27
|AUDUSD
|27
|CADCHF
|25
|USDCHF
|24
|GBPUSD
|24
|NZDCAD
|22
|GBPCAD
|21
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPCHF
|19
|EURCHF
|12
|XAGUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|567
|EURAUD
|798
|AUDNZD
|-566
|EURUSD
|228
|USDCAD
|-187
|GBPJPY
|145
|EURGBP
|197
|GBPAUD
|113
|NZDUSD
|578
|EURCAD
|193
|XAUUSD
|-48
|EURNZD
|-91
|AUDJPY
|32
|CHFJPY
|-229
|NZDJPY
|-130
|GBPNZD
|376
|EURJPY
|208
|CADJPY
|-58
|NZDCHF
|-209
|AUDCHF
|-41
|AUDUSD
|312
|CADCHF
|-315
|USDCHF
|68
|GBPUSD
|-600
|NZDCAD
|18
|GBPCAD
|-20
|USDJPY
|117
|GBPCHF
|145
|EURCHF
|-424
|XAGUSD
|37
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|8.5K
|EURAUD
|27K
|AUDNZD
|-2.8K
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|USDCAD
|-76
|GBPJPY
|9.2K
|EURGBP
|927
|GBPAUD
|4.5K
|NZDUSD
|4.6K
|EURCAD
|5.6K
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|EURNZD
|-5.1K
|AUDJPY
|1.4K
|CHFJPY
|-5.4K
|NZDJPY
|986
|GBPNZD
|13K
|EURJPY
|7.2K
|CADJPY
|3.7K
|NZDCHF
|-1.9K
|AUDCHF
|-463
|AUDUSD
|3.7K
|CADCHF
|-287
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|-8.6K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|-727
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCHF
|308
|EURCHF
|-4.6K
|XAGUSD
|196
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +96.67 USD
Worst Trade: -116 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +799.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -499.41 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 8
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.77 × 22
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.23 × 1248
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|1.25 × 4
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.60 × 304
|
RannForex-Server
|1.62 × 58
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|1.68 × 476
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.78 × 315
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.86 × 12011
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.96 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.10 × 8099
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.15 × 137
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.27 × 15
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.28 × 196
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.74 × 53
|
Axiory-Live
|2.93 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.93 × 3675
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.12 × 76
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.13 × 836
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.41 × 17
Trading manuale di quattro strategie su intervalli di tempo da H4 a settimanali.
1. Non utilizzo la media, la martingala, la griglia, lo scalping, ecc.
2. SL e TP sono impostati su ogni operazione
3. Rischio per operazione dall'1% al 3%
4. Il trading viene effettuato da tutte le principali coppie (ce ne sono 28), + GOLD (XAUUSD)
Deposito minimo: 500$ (Deposito consigliato: 1000$)
Leva consigliata: 1:500
Come iscriversi a un segnale - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Was expecting much better signal quality. A bit of a hit-and-miss approach
Anrdei is one of consistent mannual traders of MQL5. Best for long term targets, not for gamblers. good luck bro
march 2 2023 :
just subscribed to this signal 2 weeks ago, so far very discipline with the trades he took. always use SL and TP with a risk 1-2% most of the time. been looking for this kind of signal which is very rare in MQL5. eventho he had a good month last feb 23, what i like is he reminded me that not every month will be profitable, which is a sign of honest trader, he doesn't over promised, even warned me of the risk of negative month ahead. im up around 9% for the last 2 week, which is very good. hopefully we can make good profit in long run. just please stay discipline, stay with your trading plan as you've done so far Andrei. Thank you