TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM


TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition

LAUNCH PRICE: $299 (Final Price: $1,300) | Limited First Release | Next Price: $499

Live Signal: Coming Soon | Launch Copies: 0/100 | Next Tier: $499 at 100 sales

IMPORTANT: First 50 buyers receive lifetime priority support and exclusive access to all future major updates. Message me after purchase to activate your early adopter benefits.

TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE combines institutional-grade Smart Money Management with proven TDI methodology. This advanced system uses Kelly Criterion position sizing and adaptive risk algorithms—features typically reserved for hedge funds and professional traders.

Verified Performance

Backtest EURUSD H1 (2024 full year):
127.4 percent total return
67.8 percent win rate (567 wins from 842 trades)
2.34 profit factor
12.7 percent maximum drawdown

Forward test (3 months verified):
43.2 percent account growth
71.2 percent win rate
8.4 percent maximum drawdown

These are backtest and demo results. Live performance may vary.

Smart Money Management Technology

Unlike basic EAs using fixed lots, TDI ROACHER employs real-time equity-based position sizing with Kelly Criterion integration. The system automatically increases position size during winning streaks and reduces risk during drawdowns—protecting capital while maximizing growth potential.

Five independent strategies operate without martingale or dangerous grid methods. Intelligent trailing stops and partial position management capture profits across all market conditions.

Trading Specifications

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD
Timeframe: H1 (also M30, H4)
Minimum: $1,000 (Recommended: $2,000+)
Broker: Any MT5 (ECN/STP preferred)
Leverage: 1:100 minimum

Prop Firm Ready - Optimized for FTMO, MFF, and other prop firm challenges.

Launch Tier Bonuses

First 50 buyers receive:
- Lifetime priority support (48-hour response guaranteed)
- All major updates free forever
- Exclusive optimization webinar access
- Custom settings consultation
- Beta access to version 8.0

Buyers 51-100 receive:
- Standard support
- Free updates for 2 years
- Settings guide
- Email support access

Regular buyers (101+) receive:
- Manual and standard support
- 1-year free updates

Premium Technology Justification

This EA represents years of development combining:
- Official TDI specification (most EAs use wrong settings)
- Kelly Criterion mathematics (institutional-grade)
- Smart equity-based position sizing (not available elsewhere)
- Five independently tested strategies
- Professional risk management systems

We limit total availability to maintain performance edge and provide exceptional support.

Tier 1 (Copies 1-100): $299 LAUNCH PRICE
Tier 2 (Copies 101-200): $499
Tier 3 (Copies 201-300): $699
Tier 4 (Copies 301-400): $899
Tier 5 (Copies 401-500): $1,099
Final Price (Copies 501+): $1,300

After 1,000 total sales, product may close to new buyers.

Installation

Simple 3-step setup: Attach to chart, configure risk parameters, enable auto-trading. Comprehensive installation guide with video tutorials included. Personal setup assistance available via MQL5 messaging.

What You Get Immediately

TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE v7.01 Expert Advisor
Professional installation manual (50+ pages)
Recommended settings for all account sizes
Prop firm optimization guide
Risk management calculator spreadsheet
Direct developer access via MQL5 messaging
Video setup tutorials

Premium Support

Priority response time for Tier 1 buyers
Ongoing optimization assistance
Settings help for your specific broker
Strategy performance updates
Access to private user community (coming soon)

Why Premium Pricing?

Quality over quantity. By limiting buyers and charging fair value, we ensure:
- Exceptional personalized support
- Strategy effectiveness maintained
- Continuous development and updates
- Community of serious traders
- Long-term success focus

This is professional-grade software with institutional features. Price reflects true value and development investment.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.

Current Tier: Launch ($299) | 3/100 sold | Next Tier: $499

Secure your launch price before tier upgrade.

Contact: MQL5 private messaging
Response Time: 24-48 hours (Priority: 12-24 hours for Tier 1)
Updates: Lifetime for first 50 buyers, 2 years for 51-100, 1 year for 101+
Plus de l'auteur
MACD 2 scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
MACD 2 Scalper Indicator for Precision Trading The MACD 2 Scalper works seamlessly on a variety of assets, including Boom Crash 1000, Crash 500, VIX75, GBP/USD, and many more. What is the MACD 2 Scalper? The MACD 2 Scalper is based on the traditional Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, with a key difference: it features two lines that form a cloud, offering more nuanced insights. The divergence between the MACD and the signal line is displayed as a color-coded histogram. Vers
Ftmo Passing Robot
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
The Ftmo Passing Robot is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This affordable and fully automated trading system is built to deliver steady performance , controlled drawdown , and consistent risk management —all essential for success in prop firm environments. Trading Logic and Strategy The Ftmo Passing Robot uses a trend-confirmation strategy on the EURUSD M1
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
Experts
FTMO Smart Trader EA – The Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Challenge Success Achieve funded trader status with confidence. The FTMO Smart Trader EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This fully automated Forex robot is engineered for consistency, stability, and compliance — built to meet strict prop firm rules and risk parameters with precision. Adva
Boom and crash arrow
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint  Feature
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Master signals pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
So, for best result with only use EUR/USD and GBP/USD, NaS100, GER30. pairs that give you short term profit in scalping trad low time frame. If You want long term trade, then only use long term trad day like H4 Hour or day one time with pip target 100 or 200 in any currency pairs. 1st you need to set own trad lot size for small account you set low trade lot size like if you have 100$ in account balance then always use 0.05 trading volume with complete take profit and stop loss for safety account
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Experts
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer – High-Value MT4 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) & EURUSD Prop Firm Challenges The NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer is a premium MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to pass and trade successfully under strict proprietary firm conditions such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built for performance and precision, this high-value EA combines advanced artificial intelligence with robust trade management to deliver consistent, low-
FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Utilitaires
Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly. Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity. Main Features
SessionMapperPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer OVERVIEW: Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis. KEY FEATURES: Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries Multiple instances support - combine different sessions Exclude specific days
Tdi mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
The Traders Dynamic Index indicator is the only technical indicator you need to scalp the market successfully. The TDI is the only technical indicator that can read the market sentiment, market volatility, and momentum at the same time. The advantage of combining the qualities of several indicators into one indicator is that it can be the “holy grail” you are looking for. Let’s break down the Traders Dynamic Index indicator and go through it a little bit. As you can see, this scalping indicator
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
Experts
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
Breakout Signal Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
Forex Signal Indicator — Automate Smart Pending Orders with Precision Are you tired of missing high-probability trades or struggling to manage your entries in fast-moving markets? The Forex Signal Indicator is designed to make trading easier and smarter — even for beginners. Key Features Auto Placement of Buy Stops and Sell Stops Automatically places pending orders at optimized zones based on market structure. Built-In Stop Loss Calculation Calculates SL levels intelligently — no more guessing
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis