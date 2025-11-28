TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM





TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition





LAUNCH PRICE: $299 (Final Price: $1,300) | Limited First Release | Next Price: $499





Live Signal: Coming Soon | Launch Copies: 0/100 | Next Tier: $499 at 100 sales





IMPORTANT: First 50 buyers receive lifetime priority support and exclusive access to all future major updates. Message me after purchase to activate your early adopter benefits.





TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE combines institutional-grade Smart Money Management with proven TDI methodology. This advanced system uses Kelly Criterion position sizing and adaptive risk algorithms—features typically reserved for hedge funds and professional traders.





Verified Performance





Backtest EURUSD H1 (2024 full year):

127.4 percent total return

67.8 percent win rate (567 wins from 842 trades)

2.34 profit factor

12.7 percent maximum drawdown





Forward test (3 months verified):

43.2 percent account growth

71.2 percent win rate

8.4 percent maximum drawdown





These are backtest and demo results. Live performance may vary.





Smart Money Management Technology





Unlike basic EAs using fixed lots, TDI ROACHER employs real-time equity-based position sizing with Kelly Criterion integration. The system automatically increases position size during winning streaks and reduces risk during drawdowns—protecting capital while maximizing growth potential.





Five independent strategies operate without martingale or dangerous grid methods. Intelligent trailing stops and partial position management capture profits across all market conditions.





Trading Specifications





Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD

Timeframe: H1 (also M30, H4)

Minimum: $1,000 (Recommended: $2,000+)

Broker: Any MT5 (ECN/STP preferred)

Leverage: 1:100 minimum





Prop Firm Ready - Optimized for FTMO, MFF, and other prop firm challenges.





Launch Tier Bonuses





First 50 buyers receive:

- Lifetime priority support (48-hour response guaranteed)

- All major updates free forever

- Exclusive optimization webinar access

- Custom settings consultation

- Beta access to version 8.0





Buyers 51-100 receive:

- Standard support

- Free updates for 2 years

- Settings guide

- Email support access





Regular buyers (101+) receive:

- Manual and standard support

- 1-year free updates





Premium Technology Justification





This EA represents years of development combining:

- Official TDI specification (most EAs use wrong settings)

- Kelly Criterion mathematics (institutional-grade)

- Smart equity-based position sizing (not available elsewhere)

- Five independently tested strategies

- Professional risk management systems





We limit total availability to maintain performance edge and provide exceptional support.





Tier 1 (Copies 1-100): $299 LAUNCH PRICE

Tier 2 (Copies 101-200): $499

Tier 3 (Copies 201-300): $699

Tier 4 (Copies 301-400): $899

Tier 5 (Copies 401-500): $1,099

Final Price (Copies 501+): $1,300





After 1,000 total sales, product may close to new buyers.





Installation





Simple 3-step setup: Attach to chart, configure risk parameters, enable auto-trading. Comprehensive installation guide with video tutorials included. Personal setup assistance available via MQL5 messaging.





What You Get Immediately





TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE v7.01 Expert Advisor

Professional installation manual (50+ pages)

Recommended settings for all account sizes

Prop firm optimization guide

Risk management calculator spreadsheet

Direct developer access via MQL5 messaging

Video setup tutorials





Premium Support





Priority response time for Tier 1 buyers

Ongoing optimization assistance

Settings help for your specific broker

Strategy performance updates

Access to private user community (coming soon)





Why Premium Pricing?





Quality over quantity. By limiting buyers and charging fair value, we ensure:

- Exceptional personalized support

- Strategy effectiveness maintained

- Continuous development and updates

- Community of serious traders

- Long-term success focus





This is professional-grade software with institutional features. Price reflects true value and development investment.





Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.





Current Tier: Launch ($299) | 3/100 sold | Next Tier: $499





Secure your launch price before tier upgrade.





Contact: MQL5 private messaging

Response Time: 24-48 hours (Priority: 12-24 hours for Tier 1)

Updates: Lifetime for first 50 buyers, 2 years for 51-100, 1 year for 101+