Devises / FISI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
FISI: Financial Institutions Inc
27.01 USD 0.44 (1.60%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FISI a changé de -1.60% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.00 et à un maximum de 27.46.
Suivez la dynamique Financial Institutions Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FISI Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Financial Institutions declares $0.31 quarterly dividend
- Earnings call transcript: Financial Institutions Inc. beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Financial Institutions earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Financial Institutions Q2 2025 presentation: margin expansion drives earnings growth
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Financial Institutions Stock: Time For A Downgrade (NASDAQ:FISI)
Range quotidien
27.00 27.46
Range Annuel
20.97 29.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 27.45
- Ouverture
- 27.40
- Bid
- 27.01
- Ask
- 27.31
- Plus Bas
- 27.00
- Plus Haut
- 27.46
- Volume
- 342
- Changement quotidien
- -1.60%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.08%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.52%
20 septembre, samedi