This Expert Advisor constantly monitors the balance and P / L of your trading account to avoid costly withdrawals and / or taking profits. When a certain drawdown or profit target is reached, the EA will warn, close all trades.Very simple setting, set the Take profit and the stop loss (in money) and the expert will start to monitor the orders that are manual or from another expert, and once the profit or stop loss point has been set, the expert will close all the positions with the classic "Basket" system.

In short, Titan Guardian will be the angel who will take care of safeguarding your investments.





For a more complete and professional version use Titan Machinist