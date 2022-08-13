Titan Guardian

This Expert Advisor constantly monitors the balance and P / L of your trading account to avoid costly withdrawals and / or taking profits. When a certain drawdown or profit target is reached, the EA will warn, close all trades.Very simple setting, set the Take profit and the stop loss (in money) and the expert will start to monitor the orders that are manual or from another expert, and once the profit or stop loss point has been set, the expert will close all the positions with the classic "Basket" system.

In short, Titan Guardian will be the angel who will take care of safeguarding your investments.


For a more complete and professional version use Titan Machinist

Produits recommandés
Plus de l'auteur
Filtrer:
patrickdrew
2693
patrickdrew 2025.08.15 14:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Marco De Donno
1172
Réponse du développeur Marco De Donno 2025.08.15 15:34
What exactly is wrong? What did you expect it to do?
Michail Manelidis
680
Michail Manelidis 2023.06.10 22:52 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis