XAU Precise Engine

XAU Precise Engine is a professional-grade automated trading system that transforms XAUUSD price action into actionable trades. By focusing on a "Set and Forget" approach, this EA manages the complexities of Gold trading—from entry to trailing exits—allowing for a disciplined trading experience without emotional interference.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Uses the professional CTrade class to handle order requests and modifications with millisecond accuracy.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Includes an automated trailing mechanism that adjusts your Stop Loss as the trade moves into profit.

  • Smart Filter Logic: Employs internal filters to ensure trades are only taken during favorable market conditions on the M1 chart.

  • Magic Number Tracking: Allows for multiple instances of the EA to run simultaneously without cross-interference.


Plus de l'auteur
TrendMaster XAU Pro EA
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Experts
TrendMaster XAU Pro EA Precision in Gold. Power in Silence. Overview: TrendMaster XAU Pro EA is a sophisticated trend-following system engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across all timeframes. Built on a foundation of convergence logic and multi-indicator validation, this EA adapts fluidly to market shifts—quietly navigating the chaos with purpose and precision. Strategic Essence: While the full logic remains proprietary, TrendMaster XAU Pro EA operates through a layered synergy of mome
EMA Crossover simple EA
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Experts
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor A simple trend-following EA that enters trades based on EMA crossovers. It closes opposite trades when signals reverse. Fully automatic with adjustable lot size, slippage, and EMA periods. Features : Buy/Sell on fast vs. slow EMA crossovers Automatic trade management Magic number to avoid conflict Recommended Settings : Timeframe: M15 Symbol: XAUUSD recommended Fast EMA: 21 Slow EMA: 49 Disclamer: Trading EA involves risk. Try on demo first.
AlgoV6 ATR Trend Breakout EA
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Experts
Product Name: AlgoV6 ATR Trend Breakout EA Market Description: Overview AlgoV6  is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss/Take Profit logic and pivot breakout strategies to capture strong trends across any symbol or timeframe. It intelligently identifies pivot highs and lows to determine market bias, and waits for confirmation before executing trades — a reliable approach for low-noise entries with built-in risk control . Key Features Smart Trend Detectio
Claude bot
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Experts
Claude bot v2.00 is a versatile and reliable Expert Advisor built for adaptive trend-following strategies across forex pairs. Using a combination of Moving Averages , ADX , ATR , and RSI filters , it identifies stable trends while minimizing false entries. The EA includes smart trailing stop and breakeven logic to lock in profits early and cut losses fast. ️ Strategy Overview: Trend Entry: Based on MA crossovers with ADX and RSI filtering to confirm market strength. Trade Management: Smart
The Discipline Firewall
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Utilitaires
️ Take Control of Your Trading Discipline ️ Stop losing your gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Firewall EA v3.10 acts as your personal trading watchdog, enforcing strict risk management rules in real-time.  Key Protection Features: Advanced Drawdown Protection: Automatically blocks trading if your daily drawdown exceeds your set percentage or dollar amount.  Real-Time Equity Trailing: Locks in profits by using your peak equity as the drawdown reference point. 
AutoShield SL TP Manager
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Utilitaires
Take the manual stress out of risk management with AutoShield. This utility automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every trade you open, ensuring no position is ever left unprotected . Universal Protection: Automatically detects and updates both active positions and pending orders . Multi-Pair Compatibility: Choose to manage only the current chart or every open symbol on your account simultaneously . Clean Visual Interface: Features a customizable on-chart display showing your
TEMA Pulse Crossover
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Experts
Harness the power of high-speed trend detection with TEMA Pulse Crossover. This EA utilizes a unique combination of a Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) for fast signal detection and a Simple Moving Average (SMA) for trend confirmation . By using TEMA, the algorithm reduces the lag typically found in standard moving averages, allowing for faster entries . Precision Signals: Confirms trades only when a crossover occurs on a completed bar to avoid "market noise" . Dual-MA Strategy: Uses a 7
Pips Velocity Scalper
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Utilitaires
aka 20pips challenge but dynamic. Precision meets performance. Pips Velocity  is an semi-automated trading system designed to exploit . By measuring the "velocity" of price action relative to a moving average, the EA identifies high-probability entry points for quick pip captures . Logic:  Manually Enters trades when the price reaches a specific point aording to your strategy. Dual-Directional Strategy: Easily switch between Buy and Sell signals based on price positioning relative to the trend .
Quantum Core AI
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Experts
Elevate your trading with Quantum Core AI , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for the modern algorithmic trader. This EA utilizes a "Quantum" classification logic to analyze market states, ensuring that trades are only executed when specific statistical conditions are met. It moves beyond simple indicators by using a complex multi-layered approach to trend identification. Intelligence-Driven Entries: Uses a specialized classification system to filter out low-probability market noise . Prec
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis