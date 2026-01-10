XAU Precise Engine
Experts
Muhammad Nadeem Satti
Version: 1.1
XAU Precise Engine is a professional-grade automated trading system that transforms XAUUSD price action into actionable trades. By focusing on a "Set and Forget" approach, this EA manages the complexities of Gold trading—from entry to trailing exits—allowing for a disciplined trading experience without emotional interference.
Advanced Trade Management: Uses the professional CTrade class to handle order requests and modifications with millisecond accuracy.
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Includes an automated trailing mechanism that adjusts your Stop Loss as the trade moves into profit.
Smart Filter Logic: Employs internal filters to ensure trades are only taken during favorable market conditions on the M1 chart.
Magic Number Tracking: Allows for multiple instances of the EA to run simultaneously without cross-interference.