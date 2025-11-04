Intuition AlgBot

Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading

Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market conditions.

Key Features

Intuition Bot operates based on pending orders, allowing traders to effectively manage risks and tailor strategies to specific market situations. The bot also supports a trailing stop function, ensuring automatic position closure when a predefined profit level is reached. Additionally, stop-loss and take-profit can be separately configured for both pending and real orders.

Compatibility and Settings

This expert advisor can be launched on any time frame and with any currency pair, as well as on any broker's server. It is recommended to trade on liquid currency pairs and use a VPS for stable operation. Intuition Bot is ideal for beginners, as you can start trading with a capital of just $1,000 and a minimum lot size of 0.01.

Settings and Parameters

Intuition Bot offers a variety of parameters for optimizing trading:

TypeFilling : Selection of order execution type depending on your broker.

Magic : Unique identifier for the expert.

Lot : Defines the lot size.

Risk : Automatic lot management based on deposit size.

LimitTrades : Limits the number of orders in a series.

GridStep : Minimum grid step.

RealStopLoss : Fixed stop-loss.

RealTakeProfit : Fixed take-profit.

VirtStopLoss/VirtTakeProfit : Virtual stop-loss and take-profit levels.

RealTrailingStart/RealTrailingStop : Trailing stop settings for real orders.

PendingTrailingOn: Activation of trailing for pending orders.

For maximum results, it is recommended to test the bot on all ticks with spread adjustment to obtain more accurate data.

Conclusion

Intuition Bot is an effective tool for those looking to improve their Forex market performance. With its flexibility, adaptability, and extensive customization options, this bot will become an indispensable assistant in your trading activities. Take the first step toward successful trading with Intuition Bot today!















