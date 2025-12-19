SmC Concept By Subho

Description (For MQL5 Website/Market)
Title: Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals
Subtitle: All-in-one Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Dashboard with High Accuracy SUBHO Signals.
The Subho SMC Concept & Trend Signals is a comprehensive professional trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and combines them with the proprietary "SUBHO Signal System" to find high-probability trade setups.
This indicator helps you identify the true market direction using Market Structure (BOS & CHoCH) and pinpoint entry zones using Order Blocks, while the SUBHO Signals provide precise Buy and Sell arrows.
Smart Market Structure:
Automatically identifies and draws BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character).
Clearly labels Market Structure shifts with centered text.
Visualizes the real-time trend (Bullish or Bearish).
Institutional Order Blocks (OB):
High-quality Order Block detection.
Auto-Mitigation: Order blocks automatically disappear from the chart once price mitigates (touches) them, keeping your chart clean.
Option to calculate OBs based on Candle Body or Full Range.
SUBHO Signals (Buy/Sell Arrows):
A powerful signal algorithm (formerly based on momentum pivots) re-engineered as SUBHO Signals.
90% Accuracy Potential: Filters signals based on market conditions.
Non-Repainting Arrows: Once a candle closes, the signal is fixed.
Includes a "Cooldown" feature to prevent signal spamming during choppy markets.
Live Dashboard:
Displays the Current Symbol (Pair).
Shows the Real-Time Trend Direction (BULLISH in Green / BEARISH in Red).
Clean and modern panel design.
How to Trade:
Buy Setup: Wait for the Dashboard/Structure to show BULLISH. Look for price to reject a Bullish Order Block, or wait for a Blue SUBHO Arrow.
Sell Setup: Wait for the Dashboard/Structure to show BEARISH. Look for price to reject a Bearish Order Block, or wait for a Red SUBHO Arrow.
Settings:
Fully customizable colors for BOS, CHoCH, and Order Blocks.
Adjustable settings for SUBHO Signal sensitivity.
Toggle Dashboard visibility on/off.