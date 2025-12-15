Institutional Liquidity Concept

Product Name: Liquidity Concept by Subho

Headline:

Dominate Prop Firm Challenges with Precision. One-Candle SL & Institutional Liquidity Logic.

Description:

Are you struggling to pass Prop Firm challenges due to large drawdowns or inconsistent trading? Liquidity Concept by Subho is engineered specifically for the disciplined trader who values precision over volume.

This is not just another breakout bot. It is a Smart Money Structure scanner that identifies high-probability liquidity sweeps during the institutional volume injection periods. By utilizing a unique "One-Candle Stop Loss" mechanism, this EA ensures the tightest possible risk with maximum Reward-to-Risk (RR) potential.

🔥 Why This is Perfect for Prop Firms:

Consistency Rule Compliant: The EA trades during specific "Liquidity Windows," ensuring your trading hours remain consistent—a key requirement for funding firms. Ultra-Low Drawdown: By using the "One Candle SL" strategy, losses are cut immediately if the setup fails. No floating losses, no hoping. High Risk-Reward Ratio: With a tight SL based on market structure, even a small move generates a 1:2 or higher profit, helping you hit profit targets faster.

💎 Key Features:

One-Candle Stop Loss (Sniper Mode): The strategy places the Stop Loss dynamically at the High/Low of the setup candle. This minimizes risk exposure and maximizes Lot Size efficiency within safe limits.

Liquidity Breakout Logic: Ignores noise. Entries are only triggered when price aggressively breaks liquidity zones where Smart Money is active.

No Dangerous Methods: Zero Martingale. Zero Grid. Zero Arbitrage. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment of entry.

Pro-Level Dashboard: Monitor your Month's Performance, Win Rate, and Daily PnL directly on the chart with a premium dark-themed panel.

⚙️ Strategy Logic:

The EA waits for the accumulation phase to end. Once the market "sweeps" liquidity (Stop Hunts), the EA enters on the momentum confirmation.

Entry: Break of the Liquidity Wick/Body.

Stop Loss: Previous Candle High/Low (One Candle Risk).

Exit: Fixed Risk:Reward or Trailing logic.

📋 Recommendations:

Best Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M15 (Perfect balance of noise reduction and entry precision).

Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN / Prop Firm Demo.

VPS: Highly Recommended for perfect execution speed.

🔧 Input Settings:

Fix Lot: Define your static lot size (Calculate based on your Prop Firm's risk limits).

Risk Reward Ratio: Recommended 1:2 or 1:3.

Magic Number: Unique ID for the strategy.

Author:

Developed by Subho Trading Systems.

Precision. Discipline. Consistency.

