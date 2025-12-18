DaxMomentum

DaxMonentum is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade the DAX (GER40) index on the H4 timeframe, using a swing trading strategy based on trend following and momentum.

The system focuses on risk control, volatility adaptation, and operational consistency, avoiding aggressive approaches.

DaxMonentum analyzes the market structure on H4 and executes trades only when clear directional continuation conditions are detected, reducing exposure during sideways markets.

The robot uses a dynamic Stop Loss adjusted to volatility, combined with a dynamic Take Profit and time-based exit, helping to protect profits and limit risk in adverse market conditions.

Risk management is calculated in USD, providing precise control over the capital exposed per trade.

Strategy type:

Swing Trading / Trend Following with a momentum component on H4.

How to use DaxMonentum

Open the DAX (GER40) chart on the H4 timeframe .

Attach the DaxPersecutor EA from the Expert Advisors panel.

In the Inputs section, configure the risk in USD and other parameters according to your profile.

Make sure AutoTrading is enabled.

It is recommended to test first on a demo account before trading live.

Recommendations

Recommended risk per trade: ≤ 1% of account balance .

Recommended deposit: $5,000 – $10,000 for conservative management.

Designed for 24-hour trading under normal market conditions.

Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

It is recommended to test on a demo account and adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance.

This product does not promise or guarantee financial profits.

DaxMonentum Slogan:

Trend, momentum and risk control.