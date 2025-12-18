Sentinel Pro

Product Name: Sentinel Pro - The Ultimate Trend Scanner & Stealth Panel

🔥 Redefine Manual Trading: From Trend Detection to Stealth Risk Management

Sentinel Pro is not just a trading panel; it's your intelligent trading co-pilot. Combining Linear Regression Trend Scanning, Institutional-Grade Stealth Stop Loss, Multi-Chart Synchronization, and an Automated Daily Risk Guard, it is engineered for professional traders who demand efficiency and security.

Stop calculating manually and staring at noise. Let Sentinel Pro watch the market for you.

🌟 Key Features

1. 🚀 Intelligent Trend Scanner (TrendScan Technology)

The brain of Sentinel Pro. It doesn't just list symbols; it filters the market based on M5 timeframe algorithms to find the best opportunities.

  • The Algorithm: It analyzes the ratio between the Linear Regression Slope and the Average Range (ATR) of the last 20 candles.
  • 5-State Trend Recognition:
    • ↑ Strong Up: High momentum, ideal for breakout trading.
    • ↗ Channel Up: Steady uptrend, good for buying dips.
    • ≈ Shock (Range): No clear direction, best to stay aside.
    • ↘ Channel Down: Steady downtrend, good for selling rallies.
    • ↓ Strong Down: Heavy selling pressure, ideal for shorting.
  • Smart Scoring: Symbols are ranked by "Volatility Efficiency" (Price Range / Spread). A higher score means better movement relative to the cost of trade. The list automatically sorts the best opportunities to the top.

2. 🛡️ Stealth & Backup Security

Protect your orders from stop-hunting and catastrophic events.

  • Virtual Stop Loss: Your SL is hidden from the broker. The system monitors the Close Price locally and only closes the trade when the candle closes beyond your risk line, filtering out wicks and volatility spikes.
  • Backup SL: A hard Stop Loss (based on ATR or fixed points) is sent to the server as a disaster recovery measure in case of internet disconnection.

3. ⚖️ Interactive Risk Calculator (Drag & Trade)

  • Visual Risk: Click  Risk  to show a visual line on the chart.
  • Auto-Lot Calculation: Drag the line to your desired technical stop level. The panel instantly calculates the exact Lot Size based on your account balance and defined Risk %. Never miscalculate your risk again.
  • Pending Orders: Click  Pend , drag the dashed line to your entry level, and place Buy Stop/Limit or Sell Stop/Limit orders instantly.

4. 🔗 Chart Sync Master

Designed for Multi-Timeframe Analysis.

  • Symbol Sync: Change the symbol on the panel menu, and ALL open charts will switch to that symbol instantly.
  • Drawing Sync: Draw trendlines, rectangles, or Fibonaccis on one chart, and they automatically appear on all other charts of the same symbol.
  • One-Click Clean: dedicated buttons to  Clear Manual  (delete local drawings) and  Clear Synced  (remove synced objects across charts).

5. 📉 Daily Risk Guard (Psychology Protection)

  • Set your Max Daily Loss and Daily Profit Target (in USD).
  • If hit, the panel automatically closes all positions and LOCKS trading functions for the day. This prevents emotional "revenge trading" and protects your profits.

6. 🎨 Premium UI & Indicators

  • 4 Professional Themes: Classic White, Deep Space, Ocean Blue, and Future Tech to suit your eyes.
  • Built-in Indicators: Toggle MA20, MA Groups, and VWAP (with 3 standard deviation bands) directly from the panel without cluttering your object list.

📊 Quick Control Features

  • AutoBE: Auto Break-Even (Moves SL to entry after X points).
  • Trail: Trailing Stop functionality to lock in profits.
  • Close Win/Loss: Close only profitable or only losing trades with one click.
  • Close Part: Partial close (e.g., 50% of volume) to secure profits while letting runners run.
  • Symbol Menu: Drop-down list showing real-time Trend Arrows and Efficiency Scores.

✅ Recommended Settings

  • InpRiskPercent: 1.0 (Conservative 1% risk per trade).
  • InpUseVirtual: true (Enable Stealth Mode).
  • InpUseDayLimit: true (Highly recommended to protect capital).

Sentinel Pro — Professionalize Your Trading Routine. Download Now!

