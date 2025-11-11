RSITelegram

RSI Telegram Alert is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines the power of the RSI indicator with the convenience of Telegram notifications. With this tool, you can receive RSI-based trading alerts directly to your Telegram chat — whether you’re at your desk or on the go. It’s designed for traders who want to stay informed about market movements in real-time without constantly monitoring the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

The EA monitors RSI values on the selected timeframe and, once the specified thresholds (such as overbought or oversold levels) are reached, it automatically sends a message to your Telegram account. This allows you to react quickly to market changes and never miss a potential trade setup.

The settings are intuitive and beginner-friendly. You simply enter your Telegram Bot Token, Chat ID, desired RSI levels, and update frequency. The interface is clean and minimalistic, with clear parameter descriptions to make configuration effortless.

Main features include:

Works with any symbol and timeframe;

Fully customizable RSI levels;

Instant Telegram notifications;

Lightweight and efficient code;

Multi-channel support for advanced users.

RSI Telegram Alert is the perfect tool for traders who value automation, speed, and clarity. Stay informed, stay efficient — and let your trading strategy work smarter with Telegram integration.