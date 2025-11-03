Controlled Portfolio

We present you with a portfolio of algorithmic systems that is perfectly suited for trading on your own account, as well as for trading at prop firms!





This portfolio consists of 8 uncorrelated systems that have different timeframes, different assets, and different system logic (trend-following, mean-reversion, momentum).

All trading systems have been tested on historical data for a minimum of 10 years, and some for up to 15 years.

It's important to understand that from this list, you can form various portfolios depending on your goals and for additional diversification.

By default, testing is conducted with a volume of 1 lot (for indices — 10 lots).

The systems are not over-optimized, which confirms their stability throughout the entire testing period.

Test capital - $100,000

The systems use Magic Numbers ranging from 101 to 108. If you are trading with other systems, we strongly recommend not using these values!

Adjust the risk level by changing the lot size and maximum drawdown!





Development and support:

Users receive product support and updates through MQL5.





List of systems in the portfolio:

STR1 Bollinger_Bands (TF-4hours) STR2 NasMomentum (TF-30min) STR3 GoldPattern (TF-12hours) STR4 UsdChf (TF-12hours) STR5 Nas100 Joe (TF-Daily) STR6 Gold RB+MA (TF-1hours) STR7 Nas100 RB+MA (TF-15min) STR8 UsdJpy (TF-1hours)

Disclaimer:

This software provides only algorithmic trade execution logic. Market conditions involve uncertainty and risk. Before deploying into production, users should verify configuration settings and conduct independent testing.