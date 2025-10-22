FlipToxin 5m Scalping Synthetics
- Indicateurs
- Francois Alwyn Kretsman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
High-precision Buy/Sell flip signal indicator designed for FlipX Markets on Weltrade and Volatility pairs on Deriv.
FlipToxin was coded specifically for the 5-minute (M5) chart, but also works on higher timeframes with caution.
On Boom, Crash, PainX, and GainX, the 15-minute chart is suggested, especially in trending markets.
Features Included
- Buy and Sell arrows on chart
- Pop-up alerts
- Push notifications to MetaTrader 5 mobile
- No repainting — signals appear once and stay
Tips for Best Results
- Always trade with the M5 or higher timeframe trend
- Use a mental or hard stop-loss to manage risk
- Best suited for fast-moving or volatile pairs
No indicator is 100% accurate.
FlipToxin is a powerful tool for detecting high-probability market flips, but it should always be used in combination with proper trend analysis and market structure.
We strongly recommend using risk management (e.g., stop-loss, proper lot sizing) on every trade.
Final trading decisions are the trader's responsibility.