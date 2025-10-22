FlipToxin 5m Scalping Synthetics

High-precision Buy/Sell flip signal indicator designed for FlipX Markets on Weltrade and Volatility pairs on Deriv.
FlipToxin was coded specifically for the 5-minute (M5) chart, but also works on higher timeframes with caution.

On Boom, Crash, PainX, and GainX, the 15-minute chart is suggested, especially in trending markets.

Features Included

  •  Buy and Sell arrows on chart

  •  Pop-up alerts

  • Push notifications to MetaTrader 5 mobile

  •  No repainting — signals appear once and stay

Tips for Best Results

  •  Always trade with the M5 or higher timeframe trend
  •  Use a mental or hard stop-loss to manage risk
  •  Best suited for fast-moving or volatile pairs


No indicator is 100% accurate.

FlipToxin is a powerful tool for detecting high-probability market flips, but it should always be used in combination with proper trend analysis and market structure.

We strongly recommend using risk management (e.g., stop-loss, proper lot sizing) on every trade.

Final trading decisions are the trader's responsibility.


































Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis