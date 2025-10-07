Scorpion 74 MT5

# Higher-Lower Pending Bot - Advanced Multi-Pending Orders System





## 💡 What Makes Our Bot Unique?





### 🎯 Smart Dual-Price Level System

- **Two Independent Price Levels**: Set separate activation points for different market scenarios

- **Flexible Direction Control**: Choose Buy-only, Sell-only, or both directions for each level

- **Visual Price Lines**: Clear graphical representation of your pending levels on the chart

- **Drag & Drop Adjustment**: Easily modify price levels by dragging lines directly on the chart





### ⚡ Automated Order Cascade

- **Multi-Layer Pending Orders**: Automatically places multiple pending orders above and below each price level

- **Configurable Step Distance**: Customize the distance between orders (in points) to match your strategy

- **Intelligent Activation**: Only executes the enabled trade type when price triggers your level

- **Risk Management**: Built-in Max Net Lot control prevents over-exposure





### 📊 Comprehensive Profit Analytics

- **Real-time Profit Tracking**: Monitor floating and closed profits for all pairs

- **Weekly Performance Summary**: 7-day profit breakdown with daily totals

- **Multi-Symbol Monitoring**: Automatically tracks all active trading pairs

- **Net Position Analysis**: Real-time buy/sell lot balance and profit calculations





---





## 🛠 How to Set Up & Use - Complete Guide





### 🎮 Quick Start (5-Minute Setup)





1. **Attach to Chart**

- Drag and drop the EA onto your preferred trading chart

- Set your desired symbol and timeframe (works on all timeframes)





2. **Basic Configuration**

```

Lot Size: 0.1 (adjust according to your risk tolerance)

Pending Order Count: 10 (number of orders per side)

Step2: 500 (distance between orders in points)

Move Step: 500 (price adjustment increment)

```





3. **Set Your Price Levels**

- **Price Level 1**: Your primary trading level

- **Price Level 2**: Secondary or contingency level

- Use arrows or type directly into price boxes

- Enable Buy/Sell for each level as needed





### 🎯 Trading Scenarios & Strategies





#### 📈 Bullish Breakout Strategy

1. Set Price Level 1 above current price

2. Enable BUY only

3. When price hits level: Market buy + pending buy limits below + buy stops above

4. Perfect for breakout confirmation trades





#### 📉 Bearish Rejection Strategy

1. Set Price Level 1 below current price

2. Enable SELL only

3. When price hits level: Market sell + pending sell limits above + sell stops below

4. Ideal for support/resistance rejection trades





#### ⚖️ Range Trading Strategy

1. Set Price Level 1 (upper range) with SELL enabled

2. Set Price Level 2 (lower range) with BUY enabled

3. Capture both range boundaries automatically

4. Excellent for sideways markets





### 🔧 Advanced Features Deep Dive





#### 🎛 Control Panel Mastery

- **Lot Size Management**: Dynamic lot adjustment with up/down buttons

- **Price Precision**: Adjust levels with 5-decimal precision

- **One-Click Enable**: Quickly activate Buy/Sell for any level

- **Instant Cancellation**: Cancel all orders for any level with single click





#### 📈 Profit History Panel

- **Weekly Overview**: Monday-to-Sunday profit tracking

- **Symbol Performance**: Individual pair performance analysis

- **Floating vs Closed**: Separate tracking of open and closed positions

- **Color-Coded Display**: Green for profits, red for losses, gray for zero





#### 💰 Account Information Hub

- **Real-time Equity Monitoring**: Balance, equity, margin, free margin

- **Risk Metrics**: Margin level and spread monitoring

- **Profit Summary**:

- FP (Floating Profit current pair)

- TFP (Total Floating Profit all pairs)

- PCPT (Pair Closed Profit Today)

- TCPT (Total Closed Profit Today)





### ⚙️ Risk Management Features





#### 🛡 Max Net Lot Protection

- Set maximum net exposure limit

- Prevents over-trading and over-leverage

- Automatic trade rejection if limit exceeded

- Configurable via input parameter or panel





#### 🎯 Order Management

- **Close All & Reset**: Emergency exit all positions

- **Selective Cancellation**: Cancel only Buy or Sell orders per level

- **Visual Status**: Color-coded order status (pending/active/triggered)





---





---





## 🔧 Technical Specifications





### 📋 System Requirements

- **Platform**: MetaTrader 5

- **Account**: Any (Hedging/Netting)

- **Minimum Deposit**: $100 (recommended)

- **Pairs**: All symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto)

- **Timeframes**: All (M1 to MN1)





### ⚙️ Input Parameters Overview





#### Trading Parameters

- `DefaultLotSize`: Starting lot size for orders

- `PendingOrderCount`: Number of orders per direction per level

- `Step2`: Distance between pending orders (points)

- `MoveStep`: Price adjustment increment (points)





#### Price Level Controls

- `PriceLevel1/2`: Initial price levels

- `Buy/Sell Enabled`: Direction control for each level

- Panel controls override initial inputs





#### Display Settings

- Panel positioning (X/Y coordinates)

- Color schemes for all panels

- Refresh intervals





---





## 🚀 Getting Started Checklist





### ✅ Immediate Setup

- [ ] Download and install EA

- [ ] Attach to preferred chart

- [ ] Set basic lot size and risk parameters

- [ ] Configure at least one price level

- [ ] Enable desired trade directions

- [ ] Test with small lot size





### ✅ Advanced Configuration

- [ ] Set Max Net Lot limit

- [ ] Configure profit tracking preferences

- [ ] Adjust panel positions for your screen

- [ ] Set up multiple timeframes if needed

- [ ] Establish risk management rules





---





---





---





