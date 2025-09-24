Sharpe Ratio of 4

This product is well-suited for application on the XAU/USD 15-minute chart.

Strategy Name: Volume-Driven Trend Strength System

1. Core Philosophy
This strategy moves beyond traditional lagging indicators by focusing on measuring the inherent kinetic energy and genuine participation of a market trend. By synthesizing the three core elements of trend strength, volatility benchmarks, and explosive volume growth, the system only intervenes when the market demonstrates powerful and sustainable driving force, aiming to accurately capture the acceleration phase of XAU/USD trends.

2. Technical Framework

  • Trend Strength Filter:

    • The Average Directional Index serves as the cornerstone. The strategy only considers trading opportunities when the main ADX line is above 25, confirming a valid trending market. A rising ADX line itself is a signal of trend acceleration.

  • Volatility Entry Trigger:

    • The Average True Range is used to define market "quietness" and "breakout". A entry signal is triggered when, after a consolidation within a range defined by ATR (e.g., price range less than 1.5x ATR), a strong candlestick breaks out of this range, confirmed by volume.

  • Volume Confirmation Mechanism:

    • Volume is the "ultimate validator". We focus not on absolute volume but on relative volume surge. The breakout candle's volume must significantly exceed the average volume of the previous N candles (e.g., by 150% or more), confirming a "volume breakout" which validates strong institutional or dominant player participation.

  • Integrated Signal Logic:

    • Long Signal: +DI > -DI, AND ADX > 25 (and rising). Simultaneously, price executes an upward volatility breakout accompanied by a significant volume surge.

    • Short Signal: -DI > +DI, AND ADX > 25 (and rising). Simultaneously, price executes a downward volatility breakout accompanied by a significant volume surge.

3. Risk Management & Adaptiveness

  • ATR-Based Scientific Stop-Loss: Initial stop-loss for all trades is calculated based on ATR. For instance, a long trade's stop-loss is set at 2 x ATR below the entry price. This ensures the stop-loss provides enough room for normal market fluctuations, avoiding premature exits due to noise.

  • ADX-Based Dynamic Take-Profit: When the ADX indicator turns down from a high level (e.g., declines from above 40 to below 35), it signals potential weakening of trend momentum, triggering partial or full position closure to secure profits as the trend strength fades.

4. Strategic Advantages

  • High-Confidence Signals: The ADX ensures trading only in clear trending environments, while the volume breakout filters out the vast majority of false signals.

  • Precise Risk Quantification: Using ATR for stop-loss placement perfectly aligns risk management with current market volatility.

  • Captures Momentum Waves: The strategy is not designed to catch the very start of a trend but to identify and participate in the powerful acceleration phase, offering a high risk-reward ratio.


