Bullhouse MarketFrequency

🔍 Description

The MarketFrequency indicator displays color-coded histograms that reflect the market’s frequency and momentum over a chosen period.

📈 How it helps in trading

It helps traders identify buying and selling momentum as well as neutral zones, providing a quick visual reference for potential market shifts.

⚙️ How to use

Simply set the desired period (default: 14 candles). The histogram will plot automatically in a separate window, showing momentum with four distinct colors for easy interpretation.

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.