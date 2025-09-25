Space Scalper

The ultimate Flagship and easy to understand Momentum scalper, engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD), Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500), and more on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

It focuses strongly on Momentum, it has a Dynamic stop loss technique, and a genius way to scale profit. The experience has been steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and increasing overall profit.

Running it on your demo account atleast the first week, is advised.

SPACE SCALPER uses momentum to identify key market levels, ensuring every trade is based on solid, logical analysis.

  • High-Precision Strategy: Identifies critical levels using advanced dynamic momentum analysis. It then places pending orders to capture powerful movements with precision.

  • Great Risk Scaling: Employs an intelligent system to maximize profit potential on winning trades.

  • Intelligent Trade Management: Once a position is profitable, a dynamic trailing stop is activated to secure gains while allowing the trade room to grow.


Safety First! No Risky Methods.

Your capital is protected through disciplined, rule-based trading. This Expert Advisor does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other high-risk trading techniques.

  • Weekend Protection: To avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps, all open positions are automatically closed before the market closes on Friday.

  • Focused Trading: The robot maintains a maximum of one open position at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.

  • News Filter & Additional Filters.


(Note: The spread and news filters may be disabled during backtesting for technical reasons, which is why it might perform even better on a live account.)


⚜️ Amazing Risk Management

When it comes to live trading, safety matters. SPACE SCALPER includes a comprehensive suite of risk management tools that are fully customizable to match your risk tolerance.

  • Adjustable Trade Risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.5% to 10%.

  • Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a 2% daily loss protects your account from unexpected volatility.

  • Maximum Loss Limit: A total equity protection limit of 10%.


📋 Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Trading Pairs: Gold (XAUUSD), US100, DAX, US30, US500, and more.

  • Timeframe: M1, M5 (Recommended), M15, M30, H1, H4.

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 (Recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance.

👑 What You Get

  • 10 Activations

  • Free Updates: All future updates and improvements are included at no extra cost.

  • Dedicated Support: Direct access to setup support and assistance via MQL5 messaging.


💰 Pricing

Price: $999

(The price will increase after the first 10 sales.)


Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.


