Prop Firm Titan EA: Automated Gold Prop Firm Trader.

Prop Firm Titan EA is an Gold Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for Prop Firms, trading Gold on the 5-minute timeframe. It performs a range of tasks, including technical analysis, trend alignment protocols, sophisticated entry filters, and an intelligent profit optimization system to maximize trade quality. It does not use neural learning or AI — instead, it prioritizes risk management and sustainable account growth. Created with a trading & programming backstory of over 3 years and in development for over 6 months, with the focus on creating the BEST PROP FIRM trading EA out there. It makes 50-100 trades a day and has been tested with the 2 biggest prop firms with success.





Spacial Launch Price: $99 - Increasing soon to $199. IT'S PLUG & PLAY | LIVE SIGNAL: COMING SOON | COMMUNITY: JOIN! ---

After you've purchased, you're welcome to DM me for any help related to Prop Firm Titan EA.



Strategy and Safety The core strategy is built on High-Low, identifying key trading ranges and strategically placing pending orders to capture momentum during significant movements. Logic: Trades are based on logical market structure, avoiding high-risk methodologies.

Safety: The EA does not use Martingale, grid or dangerous compounding. Every trade has a fixed stop loss.

Adaptive Entry: Uses adaptable minimum range enforcement and a dynamic buffer to ensure entries occur only during genuine volatility expansions.



Key Features Advanced Trailing Stop System | +90% winrate in backtests.





Breakeven Stop (optional).

Automatically moves the stop loss to the entry price plus an offset, securing risk-free positions once the trade reaches the trigger distance.





Alerts: Enable alerts to get alerts as soon at a trade is running. Computer & phone notifications.





Pause EA / Close all positions: It's possible to pause/continue EA in the dashboard and also close all positions.



Intelligent Lot Sizing & Risk Management Three modes for calculating optimal lot sizes: Fixed Lot: Manual control.

Risk %: Consistent exposure.

Risk Dynamic (SL distance-based): Adaptive position sizing for precise risk-per-trade control.





Advanced Filtering for Trade Precision The EA uses a multi-layer filtering system to enhance entry quality: Time Filters: There is a time filter, so you can control when it trades.



Friday Protection: Automatically close trades when Friday protection hits.

News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news (NFP, FOMC, GDP, CPI).

RSI Filter: Helps avoid buying into overbought (>70) or selling into oversold (<30) markets.

Spread Protection: Maximum spread for entry: Prevents opening in unfavorable conditions.





Comprehensive Risk Management Prop Firm Mode Dedicated controls for meeting challenge requirements: Daily Loss Caps: Default 2.5 % .

Total Loss Limits: Default 8% .

Trade Randomizer: Run the EA securely with propfirms. No trades are the same.

Automation: Can automatically close all positions exactly as the daily loss threshold is reached.



Additional Controls Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a user-defined percentage.

Anti-Martingale: Optional feature that slightly increases lot size after wins (not losses) to capitalize on winning streaks.





Recommendations and Requirements



Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Trading Pair Gold (XAUUSD) Timeframe 5-minute (M5) Account Type ECN or Raw Spread account highly recommended Minimum Deposit $250 and +$20k prop firm account is recommended Leverage 1:30 or higher Recommendation: Run on smaller lot or % the first week on prop firm.







What You Get 11 activations .

Free lifetime updates .

Dedicated setup support.

Optional on-chart dashboard.





Pricing Purchase:

In order to be fair for everybody, the price will increase as it gets more popularity. Price Copies left 99USD 10/10 199USD 10/10 299 USD 10/10 399 USD 10/10 499 USD ∞ Join our private community for updates and discussions: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/poweredtraders Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions. Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.



