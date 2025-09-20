Paradise MT5

Welcome to Paradise EA, an Expert Advisor designed for trading on Gold (XAU/USD), US30, and US100 (NASDAQ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA is built on a high-low breakout strategy.

Paradise EA is a rules-based system that focuses on clear trade management and execution.


Key Features:

  • Precision Breakout Strategy: The EA identifies and places pending orders at critical support and resistance levels.

  • Intelligent Trade Management: Once a position reaches profitability, a dynamic trailing stop is activated to secure gains.

  • Filters: Includes a Relative Strength Index (RSI) filter and a spread filter.

  • Risk Control: The EA includes multiple customizable risk management tools.

  • Adjustable Trade Risk: You can set the risk per trade from 0.5% to 10%.

  • Daily Loss Limit: A daily loss limit can be set to protect the account from unexpected volatility.

  • Maximum Loss Limit: An equity protection limit is available to stop trading if a total drawdown threshold is reached.

Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD), US100, US30

  • Timeframe: M5, M15, M30 (recommended)

  • Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $250 is recommended.

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts are recommended for lower slippage and tight spreads.

What You Get:

  • Unlimited activations.

  • Free updates and improvements are included.

  • Dedicated support is available via MQL5 messaging.

Pricing:

Price: Free

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright 2025, Powered Traders by Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.










Filtrer:
FutureSoul
101
FutureSoul 2025.09.21 13:59 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
982
Réponse du développeur Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen 2025.09.21 14:06
Thanks FutureSoul, means a lot - it's all yours! All the best,
Lasse
Répondre à l'avis