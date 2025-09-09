Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel is designed to provide the trader with portfolio-level trailing stop-losses.  Users are able to configure the portfolio profit 'trigger' level at which a LockProfit 'floor' gets activated and applied to the portfolio - in the event that portfolio profit falls back to the portfolio LockProfit level, then all open trades in the portfolio will close. In the event that portfolio profit continues to grow, then the portfolio LockProfit will trail the portfolio profit at a rate configured by the user.  Hurdle levels within the code further leverage the speed at which this fractional trailing stop accelerates behind the leading portfolio profit, such that the gap between leading profit and lock profit gets ever smaller - in simple terms, as portfolio profit grows larger, so the profit that is 'at risk' gets smaller and smaller.  

The whole intent behind GuardianAngel is to limit the magnitude of Risk and duration at which the trader's portfolio is at risk - this is a Risk mitigation strategy, it is not a Risk elimination strategy as Risk will always be a reality in trading.  However, traders are likely to find that their trading mindset is positively impacted once they are in a zone where their open-portfolio profit level is 'guarded' with a LockProfit and automatically trailing that profit higher.  This allows traders to focus on what matters, which is good trade entries, with less need to focus on the profit protection. No trading system can ever be without any risk.

In addition to the portfolio-level trailing stop loss that is applied by the GuardianAngel system, the user is also able to configure an initial static portfolio-level stop loss which would then be active in the early stages of initiating a portfolio trade - once the defined profit level triggers the first LockProfit to be applied, this static loss is no longer relevant. Also, the user is able to configure an ultimate portfolio Take Profit level which would close all open portfolio trades if this target gets met.  Included within the GuardianAngel utility is also an ability to close all open positions in the portfolio immediately on demand, with a simple true/false selection - this can be useful in situations where the trader may wish to close all open positions in profit ahead of a major market event, or the weekend, or simply because they feel satisfied with the profit positioning - on occasion, the trader may also choose to close all positions instantaneously in the even that the portfolio loss is mounting prior to the LockProfit having being engaged.

The GuardianAngel trading utility does not enter any trades at all - this is left to the skill of the trader, but with the added confidence that comes with having profit security provided by GuardianAngel. 
Produits recommandés
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
EA BiC
Oleg Pavlenko
5 (1)
Experts
EA Breakfast in Canada is designed for a pair of USDCAD Trades pending limit orders in two trading sessions Uses virtual TP and SL The timeframe can be any, EA trades on H1 ignoring the TF on which it is installed It is possible to enable the virtual expiration time of the order, for brokers who do not allow to set the expiration time for pending orders There is a setting for brokers whose lot value is 10 times less than usual (InstaForex, XM(cent), etc.) Can accompany your positions opened ma
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilitaires
Outil multifonctionnel : plus de 65 fonctions, dont : calcul de lot, price action, facteur R/R, gestionnaire des trades, zones d'offre et de demande Version de démonstration   |   Manuel de l'Utilisateur   |    MT5 L'utilitaire ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie : vous pouvez télécharger la   version de démonstration ICI   pour tester le produit. Contactez-moi pour toutes questions / idées d'amélioration / en cas de bug trouvé Simplifiez, accélérez et automatisez votre processus de
Rebate Virtual Grid
Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Experts
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Définissez automatiquement des niveaux précis de TP et SL sur n'importe quelle position ️ Compatible avec tous les symboles et EAs, filtrage par symbole ou magic number Ce robot expert vous permet de définir les niveaux de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) à l’aide de valeurs de prix exactes (ex: 1.12345 sur EURUSD). Pas de pips ou points — uniquement une gestion précise des ordres, filtrables par symbole ou magic number. Caractéristiq
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicateurs
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Close At Target Price
Md Abu Rayhan Kabir
Utilitaires
Nous pouvons utiliser cet outil pour la gestion commerciale. Pour les personnes qui utilisent des robots de trading ainsi que le trading manuel, c'est une meilleure solution pour clôturer à un meilleur prix d'une paire sélectionnée. Il clôturera toutes les transactions d'une paire de symboles spécifique à un prix donné lors de l'entrée. Il est léger. Il utilise très peu de mémoire. Exécution rapide. Aucun délai pour obtenir le signal de prix. En l'utilisant, le commerçant peut dormir tranquille.
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 4, conçu pour améliorer votre expérience de trading en envoyant des notifications de trades en temps réel et des rapports complets via la plateforme de messagerie Telegram. Idéal pour les fournisseurs de signaux et les formateurs, cet outil copie les trades placés manuellement ou par d’autres EAs dans votre compte, offrant des alertes personnalisables, une gestion avancée des trades et un tableau de bord convivial pour des
Market Viewer
Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
Utilitaires
Market Viewer This utility seeks to assist the trader in identifying potential areas of interest on the price chart. Different components integral to decision making have been automated, allowing the user to engage with perfectly calculated levels. Some components include the weeks initial balance, session Min and Max areas and a round number indicator altogether forming templates providing confidence to the trader. Have a look at the screenshots for a sneak peak into the components. The utility
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitaires
Fermeture automatique des trades : à un moment donné, ou déclenchement de Profit / Perte Avec cet utilitaire, vous pouvez automatiser la fermeture des trades selon une condition donnée. Utilitaire multifonction : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions  |   Version MT5 Pour activer la Fermeture Auto, vous devez définir les paramètres suivants (sur le panneau) : 1. Symbole   auquel la fonction sera appliquée : pour un   [Symbol]   spécifique / ou po
Spd EA
David Binka Kumatse
Experts
THE PRODUCT This Spd Expert is an EA to be used on multiple chosen pairs simultaneously. Every order has a TP and an SL, so there is nothing to fear. You just have to be patient as EA trades to grow your account. After purchasing the EA, you can also message me for my optimized settings.    Recommended TimeFrame is 1H TRADE PLAN Consider a recommended minimum starting capital of $100 and an initial lotsize of 0.01 yielding a minimum profit of $20 over 12 months of trading on a single pair. Then
NewsCatcher Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilitaires
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
Analog Assasins
Desmond Jabulane Hlongwane
Utilitaires
ANALOG ASSASINS IS A NASDAQ AUTO TRADING SYSTEM. IT IS  TRND SYSTEM THAT DOES WELL TO KEEP OUT OF THE CHOPPY PARTS OF THE MARKETS. IT ALSO HAS A AUTOMATIC STOP LOSS THAT FOLLOWS AT 1.5 * ATR. WITH A BACKTESTING RESULT OF OVER 30% DURING A YEAR WHERE THE NASDAQ HAD NEGATIVE RETURNS. TARDES ON H1. MORE VERSIONS OF THIS SYSTEM WILL BE POSTED, SPECIFICLY FOR D1 TRADERS..... DOWNLOAD AND ENJOY!
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
News Scalping Executor for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Experts
News Scalping Executor is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility. This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. To be profitable with this type of trading you should choose the most volatile types of news such as: GDP, CPI, Unemployment Claims, Interests
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilitaires
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
GlodWinner
Jia Jie Tian
Experts
GLOD Winner EA is the most efficient EA on the market. I spent a lot of time and effort to make this software sophisticated with possibilities of high potential returns while keeping the drawdown below 20%. The algorithms of the robot provide investors of any level of training with an investment opportunity that is both safe and aggressive. Golden Coup EA imitating the work of the brain, capable of learning and adapting to changing conditions and predicting situations. When applied to trading in
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Utilitaires
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Goldmine Train MT4 version 1
Ka Yiu Wong
Utilitaires
******************************* ***************** ********************** ***************** ********************** ************************* GoldMine Train est un EA de stratégie de trading de tendance pour l'or. L'opérateur détermine la direction de la tendance principale et demande au train de se déplacer. Le train ACHÈTERA/VENDRA en continu dans cette direction. Le volume du lot dépendra du solde du compte et du ratio d'effet de levier prédéfini. Lorsque l'opérateur modifie la direction d
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilitaires
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Custom Ultimate Sniper Dashboard
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Cet indicateur Custom Ultimate Sniper Dashboard est une mise à niveau de l'indicateur original Ultimate Sniper Dashboard. Il fonctionne avec jusqu'à 98 algorithmes différents pour s'assurer qu'il capture la vraie nature d'une tendance sur une classe d'actifs avec laquelle vous travaillez. Il s'agit d'une réponse directe à un grand nombre de suggestions et de conseils que nous avons reçus de la plupart de nos clients pendant plusieurs mois.   Cette version personnalisée est entièrement personnali
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitaires
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitaires
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilitaires
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilitaires
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (21)
Utilitaires
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilitaires
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Elliott Wave Counter est un panneau pour le balisage manuel rapide et convivial des vagues d'Elliott. On peut sélectionner une couleur et un niveau de marques. Il existe également des fonctions pour supprimer le dernier balisage et tout le balisage effectué par l'outil. Le balisage se fait en un clic. Cliquez cinq fois - ayez cinq vagues ! Elliott Wave Counter sera un excellent instrument à la fois pour les débutants et les analystes professionnels des vagues d'Elliott. Guide d'installation et d
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilitaires
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Partial Close Expert   est un outil qui combine de nombreuses fonctionnalités en un seul système automatisé. Cet EA peut aider les traders à gérer leurs positions plus efficacement en offrant de multiples options pour gérer les risques et maximiser les gains potentiels. Avec Partial Close Expert, les traders peuvent définir une       fermeture partielle       niveau pour verrouiller les bénéfices, un       stop suiveur       niveau pour protéger les profits et limiter les pertes, un       seuil
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Agent est conçu pour copier des transactions entre plusieurs comptes/terminaux MetaTrader(4/5). Avec cet outil, vous pouvez agir en tant que fournisseur (source) ou récepteur (destination). Toutes les actions de trading seront copiées du fournisseur vers le récepteur sans délai. Cet outil vous permet de copier des transactions entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides inférieures à 0,5 seconde. Guide d'installation et d'ent
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilitaires
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Telegram Publisher Agent   est un module complémentaire qui permet aux commerçants d'envoyer des signaux à leurs canaux et groupes Telegram en temps réel. Avec des messages personnalisables, des captures d'écran de graphiques et d'autres fonctionnalités, l'outil aide les traders à partager leurs idées et stratégies de trading avec leurs abonnés. L'outil présente également un beau design avec un commutateur de thème clair et sombre, offrant aux utilisateurs une expérience de trading esthétique et
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilitaires
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Trading Planner Semi Automated EA
Yohana Parmi
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant. Overview Trading planner will make you act like professional traders in real markets. Before entering markets, they make a plan for their trades, screening out all opportunities in all time frames. Trading Planner can be used for all Time Frames (M1 ~ MN). Simply draw trendline as a trend and Support/Resistance . At this version , market opportunities will be taken by trendline using strategy of 1, 2, 3 . Simply draw the trendline by defin
Plus de l'auteur
AlgoEdge Ecosystem
Peter Riley
Experts
WELCOME TO 99 WHITE SWANS — ALGOEDGE PORTFOLIO-BUILDING TRADING SYSTEM 1. What Is AlgoEdge? AlgoEdge is a near-AI Expert Advisor that lets you build and manage a multi-asset portfolio, fully synchronised between symbols. • 17 “Flight Patterns,” each with multiple variants, auto-adapt to market conditions • Works on Forex, Commodities, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, ETFs, Crypto (broker permitting) • You stay in control: all key risk, lot-size, and timing parameters are editable AlgoEdge is t
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis