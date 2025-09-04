Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro
- Indicateurs
- Clever Emoghene
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on the chart. These gaps represent areas of price imbalance, which many traders use to identify potential reversal or continuation levels.
The indicator is designed to be simple to use: just attach it to the chart, and it will highlight FVG zones in real time without the need to draw anything manually.
Main Features
Automatic detection of bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps
Works across all timeframes (from intraday to higher timeframes)
Dynamic gap sizing that adjusts to the selected chart
Non-repainting logic. Once a gap is marked, it remains fixed
Optimized for fast performance on MT5
Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto
Easy to use with default settings . No complex configuration required
How Traders Use It
On lower timeframes to mark intraday price imbalances
On higher timeframes to identify potential areas of interest for swing trading
As part of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style analysis