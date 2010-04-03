Volume Flow Indicator for MT5

Volume Flow Indicator for MetaTrader 5

What are the specifications of this indicator?

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Type of Application: Custom Trading Indicator

  • Level: Intermediate

  • Timeframe: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)

  • Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading

  • Trading Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto

What does this indicator do?

The Volume Flow Indicator for MT5 has two bands and one histogram. One of the bands is EMA, and the other is the standard deviation of volume whenever they cross downside, it will generate a sell signal, and whenever they cross upward, it will generate a buy signal.

This makes it easy for traders to spot trend reversals and follow market momentum in any instrument.

Settings of the Indicator

  1. Length of Volume for calculation

  2. Coefficient parameter

  3. Max volume cutoff

  4. Signal length

  5. Smoothing parameter

  6. Show histogram of stdv.

Additional Parameters:

  • Tester Settings – for strategy testing and optimization.

  • Alert Settings – receive notifications and alerts on signal generation.

What are the benefits of this indicator?

Provides a potential reversal or trend continuation point in trending and ranging markets.
Works on all timeframes and markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities).
Helps traders follow trend reversals with confidence.
Easy to use – suitable for both intermediate and professional traders.
Can be combined with other technical analysis tools for even stronger trading strategies.



