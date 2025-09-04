Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro

Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on the chart. These gaps represent areas of price imbalance, which many traders use to identify potential reversal or continuation levels.

The indicator is designed to be simple to use: just attach it to the chart, and it will highlight FVG zones in real time without the need to draw anything manually.

Main Features

Automatic detection of bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps

Works across all timeframes (from intraday to higher timeframes)

Dynamic gap sizing that adjusts to the selected chart

Non-repainting logic. Once a gap is marked, it remains fixed

Optimized for fast performance on MT5

Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto

Easy to use with default settings . No complex configuration required

How Traders Use It