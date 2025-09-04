Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro

Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro

Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on the chart. These gaps represent areas of price imbalance, which many traders use to identify potential reversal or continuation levels.

The indicator is designed to be simple to use: just attach it to the chart, and it will highlight FVG zones in real time without the need to draw anything manually.

Main Features

  • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps

  • Works across all timeframes (from intraday to higher timeframes)

  • Dynamic gap sizing that adjusts to the selected chart

  • Non-repainting logic. Once a gap is marked, it remains fixed

  • Optimized for fast performance on MT5

  • Compatible with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto

  • Easy to use with default settings . No complex configuration required

How Traders Use It

  • On lower timeframes to mark intraday price imbalances

  • On higher timeframes to identify potential areas of interest for swing trading

  • As part of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style analysis



