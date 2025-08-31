BIAS Detector
- Indicateurs
- Remey Gulfan Orsaga
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
📊 BIAS Detector Indicator (MT5)
🔹 Description
The BIAS Detector Indicator is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide traders with a quick visual market bias based on the relationship between:
- AI simplified detector
- Hull and Moving Average computation based on multiple Average confluence for market trend.
It simplifies trend direction analysis by displaying a BIAS Signal (Buy/Sell) directly on the chart in a small panel.
The indicator shows “BIAS BUY” and “BIAS SELL” in yellow text.
This allows traders to quickly confirm market direction without scanning multiple charts or timeframes.
🔹 Features
-
Simple bias detection system (BUY / SELL).
-
Chart panel box for clear signal display.
-
Lightweight and non-intrusive design.
-
Works on all timeframes & symbols.
-
Helps confirm trading direction in trend-following strategies.
🔹 How to Use
-
Apply the indicator to your chosen symbol and timeframe.
-
Look at the panel text inside the chart:
-
BIAS BUY → Market favors upward momentum (look for Buy setups).
-
BIAS SELL → Market favors downward momentum (look for Sell setups).
-
-
Use the bias as a trend confirmation filter together with your main strategy (price action, breakout, candlestick patterns, or additional indicators).
⚠️ Tip: The BIAS Detector is not a standalone entry/exit system. Use it as a trend confirmation tool.