BIAS Detector

📊 BIAS Detector Indicator (MT5)

🔹 Description

The BIAS Detector Indicator is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide traders with a quick visual market bias based on the relationship between:

  • AI simplified detector
  • Hull and Moving Average computation based on multiple Average confluence for market trend.

It simplifies trend direction analysis by displaying a BIAS Signal (Buy/Sell) directly on the chart in a small panel.

 The indicator shows “BIAS BUY” and “BIAS SELL” in yellow text.

This allows traders to quickly confirm market direction without scanning multiple charts or timeframes.

🔹 Features

  • Simple bias detection system (BUY / SELL).

  • Chart panel box for clear signal display.

  • Lightweight and non-intrusive design.

  • Works on all timeframes & symbols.

  • Helps confirm trading direction in trend-following strategies.

🔹 How to Use

  1. Apply the indicator to your chosen symbol and timeframe.

  2. Look at the panel text inside the chart:

    • BIAS BUY → Market favors upward momentum (look for Buy setups).

    • BIAS SELL → Market favors downward momentum (look for Sell setups).

  3. Use the bias as a trend confirmation filter together with your main strategy (price action, breakout, candlestick patterns, or additional indicators).

⚠️ Tip: The BIAS Detector is not a standalone entry/exit system. Use it as a trend confirmation tool.


