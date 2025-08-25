Propfirm Risk Dashboard

Propfirm Risk Guard Dashboard — Prop‑firm P/L, Drawdown & Exposure Monitor for MT5

Propfirm Risk Guard Dashboard is a compact chart indicator that gives traders an instant, accurate view of their challenge-style limits and worst‑case exposure. Built for traders preparing or taking prop firm evaluations, it aggregates closed P/L, floating P/L, and estimated SL exposure (open + pending) and compares them to your configured daily drawdown, max loss (initial drawdown), and profit target — all in one corner of the chart.

Key benefits:

  • Live worst‑case exposure: see how much money you stand to lose if all SLs are hit (open + pending).

  • Daily & Max loss used (% and $): track progress and avoid disqualification.

  • Phase start tracking: set your challenge start date and view P/L since then.

  • Works across symbols: scans account positions and pending orders; calculates per‑symbol tick conversion automatically.

  • Lightweight & non‑intrusive: single indicator — attach to any chart; refreshes automatically.

Perfect for: traders taking prop firm challenges, mentors monitoring student risk, discretionary traders who want a quick compliance check.

Features

  • Real‑time aggregated P/L (open + closed)

  • Worst‑case risk estimation (sum of SL distances × tick value × lots) for open positions

  • Optional inclusion of pending orders risk ( InpIncludePendingRisk )

  • Daily drawdown and max‑loss (initial drawdown) comparison (percent + absolute)

  • Profit target progress (percent + absolute)

  • Configurable phase start date for challenge tracking

  • Background panel with multi‑line labels (each metric is an individual object)

  • Small CPU and memory footprint; safe for live accounts

  • Works with all symbols supported by your broker (forex, metals, indices)

  • Color, corner, font, and spacing customizable in inputs

Changelog (initial release)

v1.0.0 (initial release)

  • Real‑time open & closed P/L aggregation

  • Worst‑case exposure calculation from open positions

  • Configurable daily drawdown, max loss, and profit target inputs

  • Optional pending orders risk inclusion

  • Customizable panel layout, colors, and fonts

Support & FAQ

Support — included via MQL5 messages. For bugs, please attach a screenshot of MetaEditor errors (if any) and Terminal → Experts log output. Typical response time: 24–48 hours.

FAQ

  • Q: Why is the panel empty?
    A: Check indicator inputs: set InpPhaseStart to a valid past date, ensure InpInitialBalance matches your challenge, and verify objects are not hidden in MT5 (Tools → Options → Objects). Also check the Experts log for prints.

  • Q: Why do risk numbers look off?
    A: Some brokers use non-standard contract sizes or tick values; if results differ, try matching InpInitialBalance to account balance and confirm each position has an SL set.


“Stop guessing — know your worst‑case. Propfirm Risk Guard Dashboard: one view, prop‑firm safe.”

