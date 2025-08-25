Propfirm Risk Dashboard

Propfirm Risk Guard Dashboard is a compact chart indicator that gives traders an instant, accurate view of their challenge-style limits and worst‑case exposure. Built for traders preparing or taking prop firm evaluations, it aggregates closed P/L, floating P/L, and estimated SL exposure (open + pending) and compares them to your configured daily drawdown, max loss (initial drawdown), and profit target — all in one corner of the chart.

Key benefits:

Live worst‑case exposure : see how much money you stand to lose if all SLs are hit (open + pending).

Daily & Max loss used (% and $): track progress and avoid disqualification.

Phase start tracking : set your challenge start date and view P/L since then.

Works across symbols : scans account positions and pending orders; calculates per‑symbol tick conversion automatically.

Lightweight & non‑intrusive: single indicator — attach to any chart; refreshes automatically.

Perfect for: traders taking prop firm challenges, mentors monitoring student risk, discretionary traders who want a quick compliance check.



Real‑time aggregated P/L (open + closed)

Worst‑case risk estimation (sum of SL distances × tick value × lots) for open positions

Optional inclusion of pending orders risk ( InpIncludePendingRisk )

Daily drawdown and max‑loss (initial drawdown) comparison (percent + absolute)

Profit target progress (percent + absolute)

Configurable phase start date for challenge tracking

Background panel with multi‑line labels (each metric is an individual object)

Small CPU and memory footprint; safe for live accounts

Works with all symbols supported by your broker (forex, metals, indices)

Color, corner, font, and spacing customizable in inputs

Changelog (initial release) v1.0.0 (initial release) Real‑time open & closed P/L aggregation

Worst‑case exposure calculation from open positions

Configurable daily drawdown, max loss, and profit target inputs

Optional pending orders risk inclusion

Customizable panel layout, colors, and fonts Support & FAQ Support & FAQ Support — included via MQL5 messages. For bugs, please attach a screenshot of MetaEditor errors (if any) and Terminal → Experts log output. Typical response time: 24–48 hours. FAQ Q: Why is the panel empty?

A: Check indicator inputs: set InpPhaseStart to a valid past date, ensure InpInitialBalance matches your challenge, and verify objects are not hidden in MT5 (Tools → Options → Objects). Also check the Experts log for prints.

Q: Why do risk numbers look off?

A: Some brokers use non-standard contract sizes or tick values; if results differ, try matching InpInitialBalance to account balance and confirm each position has an SL set.



“Stop guessing — know your worst‑case. Propfirm Risk Guard Dashboard: one view, prop‑firm safe.”

