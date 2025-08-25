Quarterly Theory ICT Indicator SSMT Divergence MT5

Quarterly Theory ICT 04 SSMT 4 Quarter Divergence Indicator MT5

The SSMT 4 Quarter Divergence Smart Money Sequential Tool is built on advanced principles of technical market analysis, focusing on structural patterns and institutional trading behavior.

By applying detailed time-cycle evaluation and structural mapping, this indicator detects divergence across correlated assets within four distinct quarterly phases (Q1–Q4). To function properly, the tool compares two related instruments, such as NQ100 and US400, making correlation a key requirement.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation | SSMT 4 Quarter Divergence ICT Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4


SSMT 4 Quarter Divergence Indicator Table

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Market Scope

All Markets


SSMT 4 Quarter Divergence Indicator Overview

This indicator pinpoints critical shift phases by measuring divergence between correlated assets and aligning them with quarterly cycles. When divergences emerge during quarter transitions, the chance of institutional capital flow and possible trend reversals increases significantly.

Final trade confirmation is derived from pivot identification and structural breaks on smaller timeframes. Buy and sell opportunities are highlighted using arrows: blue for bullish setups and red for bearish scenarios.

Indicator in Bullish Market Conditions

On the 5-minute charts of NAS100 and US400, a bullish divergence develops when US400 pierces the prior swing low while NAS100 maintains structure. This mismatch reflects smart money absorption of selling activity. A confirmed bullish candle and break of lower timeframe structure offer precise long entries, indicated with a blue arrow.

Indicator in Bearish Market Conditions

During bearish setups, divergence is observed between the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 when the S&P 500 clears the prior quarter’s high but the Nasdaq 100 fails to follow. This behavior reflects weakening demand and gradual exit of institutional liquidity.

Once validated by a strong bearish candle and structure break, a high-probability short signal form.

SSMT 4 Quarter Divergence Settings

Key adjustable parameters include:

  • QUARTERLY CYCLE: Type of quarterly segmentation
  • SYMBOL2: Secondary correlated instrument
  • ZIGZAG PERIOD: Sensitivity for zigzag formation
  • ZIGZAG BACKSTEP: Required retracement candles for pivot confirmation
  • BULLISH SMT: Signal alert for bullish divergence
  • BEARISH SMT: Signal alert for bearish divergence
  • ALERT / EMAIL / NOTIFICATION: Customizable alerts for desktop, email, and push notifications
  • SIGNAL TIMEOUT BAR: Duration of signal validity (candles)
  • UTC TIME OFFSET HOURS: Time offset adjustment for alerts
  • DISPLAY CYCLES / LABELS / ZIGZAG / PIVOT LABELS: Options for visual elements
  • ZIGZAG COLOR: User-defined zigzag line color
  • HISTORY LIMIT: Maximum number of candles analyzed and displayed

Conclusion

In the Quarterly Theory ICT 04 SSMT 4 Quarter Divergence Indicator MT5, a “quarter” divides any given timeframe (daily, weekly, etc.) into four equal phases for a detailed study of market cycles.

This structured approach enhances the ability to detect divergences between correlated pairs. Since market transitions often align with these quarter shifts, quarterly analysis is a crucial element in spotting potential smart money accumulation or distribution phases.

Produits recommandés
Visual MACD Momentum Shift Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
MACD Momentum Shift Unleash the Power of Momentum in Your Trades The "MACD Momentum Shift" is an advanced trading indicator based on the renowned Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). It’s crafted to give you the tools you need to optimize and adapt it for your personal trading style. Your Customizable Edge This indicator isn't pre-optimized—it's designed for you to take control. Modify MACD fast, slow, and signal periods, as well as the delay between signals, to suit your preferred str
Tillson TMA T3
Emin Ulucanli
5 (5)
Indicateurs
TILLSON MOVING AVERAGE Également appelé indicateur TMA ou T3. Il s'agit d'une moyenne mobile qui utilise EMA et DEMA dans sa formule et est calculée avec une expansion binomiale du 3e degré.       ...    int      handle1;     //Handle of the Tillson TMA T3.EX5 custom indicator    double   euBuff1[];    int TMAperiod= 12 ;    int TMSshift= 0 ;    double VolumeFactor= 0.618 ;    int OnInit ()    {    ...    handle1= iCustom ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market\\Tillson TMA T3.EX5" ,0,TMAperiod,0,0,TM
FREE
Heikin Ashi MACD
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
4.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Check my version of the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator based on Heikin Ashi calculations. Here you find multi-colored histogram which corresponds to bull (green) / bear(red) trend. Dark and light colors describes weakness/strenght of price trend in time. Also you can switch calculations between normal and Heikin Ashi price type. Note: Buffers numbers for iCustom: 0-MACD, 2-Signal line
FREE
Macd Rd MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on the MACD indicator Also, some candlestick patterns are used in it to identify better signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Easy to use method Adequate settings Settings: period: The number of candles used to calculate signals. pFast: Like the MACD indicator settings pSlow: Like the MACD indicator settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmShowNoti: If you want to
FREE
Williams AD MA Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Williams AD MA Indicator in MT5 The Williams AD MA Indicator in MT5 merges volume-based data and price movement patterns, offering a dual-analysis tool favored by technical traders for detecting potential market shifts. It combines two essential trading concepts: Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) and Moving Averages (MA), enabling traders to make informed decisions regarding market momentum. With this indicator, users can gauge directional strength and locate ideal points for trade entry and exit
FREE
SMT Divergence Indices ICT MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
SMT Divergence Indices ICT Indicator MT5 The SMT Divergence Indices ICT Indicator MT5 is a specialized trading tool within the ICT methodology for MetaTrader 5. It assists traders in identifying three primary types of divergences across major stock indices. This indicator is particularly useful in spotting trendline divergences, higher-low divergences, and smart money divergences , providing traders with valuable insights into potential market reversals. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5
FREE
Renkochart and Supertrend
Andrey Goida
1 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays a renko chart and a supertrend indicator in real time. After installing the indicator, the window will display the Renko chart and the supertrend indicator in the same window. This allows you to more clearly and visually see the entry and exit points when a trend reversal occurs. The signal to open a position is the intersection of the Renko candlestick of the supertrend indicator point and the appearance of the opposite signal of the supertrend indicator. The indicator
FREE
Zigzag WS Channel Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Zigzag Channel WS Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Zigzag Channel WS Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines the Zigzag algorithm with trend lines to create technical channels on price charts. By detecting key reversal points (peaks and troughs), the indicator outlines the overall structure of price movement and connects these points to form a price channel that dynamically adapts to market behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator
FREE
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicateurs
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
Quantitative and Qualitative Estimation MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Quantitative and Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator MT5 The Quantitative and Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator MT5 is a powerful technical analysis tool built for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Derived from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it applies advanced smoothing algorithms and operates in a separate sub-window below the price chart. This indicator merges both quantitative metrics and qualitative analysis to detect trends, generate signals, and identify divergence setups effectively
FREE
Paula Bollinger Bands Strategy
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4 (2)
Indicateurs
Bollinger bands out/in strategy A strategy created by Joe Ross, and very useful for finding trades when the market is overloaded. Indicator You don't need to find where there are entries on the chart, this indicator shows them for you. The entrance The trade is confirmed when the price closes outside the bollinger bands on a candle and the candle after the price closes inside the bands. comment I want to improve this indicator, so you can help me sending me your reviews and comments, thanks :).
FREE
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT MACD Divergence affiche les divergences régulières et cachées qui se forment entre le prix et l’oscillateur. Si votre stratégie de trading anticipe un retournement de tendance, vous pouvez utiliser la divergence MACD régulière pour repérer les points de retournement potentiels. Et si votre stratégie repose sur la continuité de la tendance, la divergence cachée du MACD sera plus appropriée. Limites de KT MACD Divergence Utiliser la divergence MACD comme unique signal d’entrée peut être risqu
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
Half Trend Indicator For MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Half Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Half Trend indicator is one of the key tools for identifying trends on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It utilizes three lines to clearly define the price movement channel, acting as a guide for analyzing price behavior.  The middle line automatically changes color based on price stability: it turns green when the price holds above it, signaling an uptrend, and red when the price stabilizes below it, signaling a downtrend. In addition, the Half Trend i
FREE
ABC Trend Levels Pro MT5
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
Indicateurs
Description ABC Trend Levels Pro  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator pe
ABC Trend Levels MT5
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
Indicateurs
Description ABC Trend Levels  is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ =====  - indicator settings Maximum History Bars  - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period  - ATR indicator period
Volatility Switch Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Volatility Switch Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Volatility Switch Indicator (VSI) is a valuable tool within the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to highlight overbought and oversold market conditions.This indicator oscillates between values of 0 and 1 and includes three critical levels: 0.2, 0.5, and 0.8. These reference points assist in identifying potential reversal zones or areas of trend continuation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Volatility Switch Indi
FREE
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
FREE
PL Percentage Indicator
Martin John Davidson
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Description The Profit and Loss Indicator by Creative Tech Solutions is a robust and comprehensive tool designed to help traders monitor their trading performance in real-time. This indicator provides detailed metrics on profits and drawdowns, ensuring traders are always informed about their trading activities and performance. With customisable alerts and display settings, this indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader. Features Real-Time Metrics : Monitor profit and drawdown percent
FREE
MACD Color Histogram
German David Nino Cifuentes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Pour MT4 L'Indicateur MACD Histogram est une version améliorée de l'indicateur MACD traditionnel, offrant une vision supérieure des tendances du marché et des changements de momentum. Contrairement au MACD par défaut dans MT5, cette version inclut un histogramme , ce qui facilite la visualisation et l'interprétation des conditions du marché. Avantages par rapport à l'indicateur MACD par défaut : Visualisations Améliorées : L'histogramme fournit une représentation en barres de la différence ent
BinaWin NoTouch
Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
Indicateurs
BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. Requirements to use the indicator: 1. Have an account at Binary.Com 2. Configure the Binary.Com d
FREE
Zero Lags SMA MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Zero Lag SMA for MT5 The Zero Lag SMA (ZLSMA) indicator for MT5 provides a variation of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) designed to minimize lag, offering traders a more responsive moving average that adjusts more quickly to price changes. This makes it useful for identifying potential trend reversals and key price levels in a timely manner. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on m
FREE
Di Napoli MACD MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Parameters Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average. Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average. Signal EMA: period of the signal line.                              ************************************
FREE
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicateurs
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Kolier SuperTrend MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicateurs
This is HTF (or MTF) of original Kolier SuperTrend indicator. On this version, you can use 4 Lines of supertrend to define the trend, it will be more powerful. Remade signals on smalls timeframes, the indicator will not repaint if used on small timeframes.
Immediate Rebalance ICT Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Immediate Rebalance ICT Indicator for MT5 The Immediate Rebalance Indicator is an advanced tool designed to pinpoint price rebalancing zones within MetaTrader 5 . Market imbalance arises when supply and demand are uneven, often triggering sharp price movements. This indicator identifies gaps by analyzing three consecutive candles. If a gap is present between the first and third candle wicks, and the third candle’s wick overlaps the first candle’s wick, it signals a trend continuation. Such price
FREE
MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.57 (28)
Indicateurs
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
FREE
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
Indicateurs
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
TP and SL Calculator MT5
Eda Kaya
3.6 (5)
Utilitaires
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The  Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator  serves as a valuable  risk  and  capital  management tool for determining and setting  take profit (TP)  and  stop loss (SL) levels . These levels can be  easily  drawn directly on the chart using the indicator. This tool enhances capital management by providing a separate box that includes the following features: The ability to create and manage  take profit  and  stop loss levels  for both  Buy  and  Sell  
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT5 The R/R Ratio Calculator is an essential tool designed to help traders set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart while analyzing each trade's risk reward ratio . This indicator features a user-friendly management panel for adjusting levels and a movable box that clearly displays the Take Profit , Entry Point , and Stop Loss values. Traders can create these levels using two methods either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight. This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a highly efficient tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies. Specifically built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator enables traders to pinpoint crucial price zones where major financial institutions execute their orders. These areas often act as key decision points, where price movements tend to reverse after encountering liquidity. Traders can leverage this tool to refine their
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT5
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a specialized ICT-style tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This indicator detects both primary and secondary market character shifts (CHOCH) and breaks in structure (BOS) across multiple levels, offering valuable insights for ICT and Smart Money traders . By helping traders analyze price behavior, it enhances market structure recognition and provides more precise trade opportunities. «Indicator Installati
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5  The BOS-CHOCH market structure shift detector is an advanced tool designed for traders who analyze internal price movements on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform . This indicator leverages sophisticated algorithms to cater specifically to traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading methods . It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) and marks them on the chart with clearly labeled annotations. A
FREE
Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5
Eda Kaya
2.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5  The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5 . This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager MT4  | ALL Products By   TradingFin
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
TP and SL Calculator MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilitaires
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is a valuable tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform . It enables traders to calculate and display the profit and loss for each trade.  This indicator features a dedicated management box that provides several essential tools for efficient trade handling, including: Creating Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for buy and sell positions ; Determining trade volume in lots; Displaying the Risk to Reward (R/R) r
FREE
Easy Trade Manager MT4
Eda Kaya
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT4   The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a specialized product designed for effective trade management and risk reduction within the MT4 platform. This tool features a user-friendly panel to easily set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically. The management panel includes settings for adjusting chart themes and calculating the Risk-to-Reward ratio. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator pinpoints bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, assisting traders in recognizing pivotal market zones. Order block regions are critical price areas where substantial institutional orders can heighten the probability of trend reversals or directional
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4  The BOS-CHOCH with Label Indicator is an essential tool for traders who employ ICT and Smart Money trading strategies. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this indicator detects and marks price structure breakouts (known as BOS, or Break of Structure) and shifts in market behavior (CHOCH, or Change of Character) directly on the chart. By showcasing every structural shift and market transformation, traders can efficiently observe both significant and subt
FREE
ZigZag Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
ZigZag Indicator for MT5 The ZigZag Indicator is a valuable tool available in MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight the highs and lows on a price chart. By marking pivotal turning points in price—commonly referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH-HL-LH-LL)—it simplifies the process of identifying price trends. In any price movement, consecutive peaks and troughs are formed. Understanding these patterns correctly is essential for recognizing the direction of the overall market trend or short-term fl
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Order Block Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Order Block Void Indicator MT5 The Order Block + Void Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed to detect key liquidity areas and highlight them as order blocks. These zones are frequently utilized by institutional traders, making them ideal reference points for determining support and resistance levels. This indicator visually marks bullish order blocks with green boxes and bearish order blocks with red boxes. Additionally, once an order block is consumed, it turns gray to indic
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values. The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Market structure indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-style tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to assist traders who follow ICT methodologies in recognizing shifts in the market’s dominant and secondary trends. By pinpointing structural breakouts and market character changes, traders can refine their technical analysis for more precise decision-making. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |    Market structur
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4 – Download and Guide Traders rely on a variety of tools and strategies to discover profitable investment opportunities. Among these, the Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator in MetaTrader 4 stands out as a highly effective tool. An FVG represents a price gap within the market structure where supply and demand are not balanced. These gaps emerge during sharp price movements. In simple terms, when three candlesticks form, the gap between the first and thi
FREE
Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is specifically designed for ICT and Smart Money (SMC) traders, utilizing sophisticated algorithms to detect and highlight imbalance zones and FVGs on price charts. This tool is tailored for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, where bullish FVGs are represented in green and bearish FVGs in brown, allowing traders to quickly recognize critical trading areas. When the price revisits these zones, the indicator marks the portio
FREE
Order Block Void indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Order Block Void Indicator MT4 Order Blocks represent critical price zones where institutional traders place significant buy and sell orders. These areas often serve as key support and resistance levels on price charts. The Order Block + Void indicator for MetaTrader 4 autonomously marks these order blocks on the chart. One of its notable features is displaying the percentage of the order block that has been utilized, turning the consumed section gray. This tool highlights bullish order blocks
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green , while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown . When pri
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5 The Rejection Block Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect market reversal zones in MetaTrader 5 . By analyzing candle wicks, this indicator marks crucial rejection block areas where long upper shadows near price highs and lower shadows near price lows act as potential reversal points. Additionally, the Void (absorbed portion) within the rejection blocks is highlighted in gray. Once this void is entirely filled, it signals that the level has lost
FREE
Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT5 The CISD-CSD + BPR Combined Indicator is an advanced tool based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading style in MetaTrader 5. This indicator utilizes the three concepts of "CSD," "CISD," and "BPR" to identify specific zones on the chart and issue trading signals under appropriate conditions. The "CISD" concept comprises four elements: consolidation , impulse , fluctuation , and divergence . Typically, the price exits these zones with a rapid movement ( I
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilitaires
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized trading tool designed to enhance capital allocation and mitigate risks within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) environment. This expert advisor features an intuitive control panel that facilitates seamless trade execution, risk oversight, and fund distribution. It also incorporates key functionalities such as automatic breakeven adjustments and a Trailing Stop system for optimized trade security. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced iteration of the traditional Fair Value Gap "FVG" indicator. Fair Value Gaps emerge following sharp price movements, marking crucial zones where supply and demand are unbalanced. Price action often gravitates back to these levels. This indicator visually marks bullish Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with green boxes and bearish Fair Value Gaps with red boxes. Additionally, it shades the us
FREE
Laguerre RSI Indicator in MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Download the Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5    The Laguerre RSI indicator is a powerful trend-following oscillator designed for MetaTrader 5. It can function independently as a trading tool or serve as a supporting confirmation indicator within broader strategies. Unlike the traditional RSI, it significantly reduces signal lag, particularly in extended time frames. Additionally, it employs a gamma (Γ) filter that minimizes price fluctuations, leading to fewer misleading signals. «Indicator In
FREE
Easy Rewa to Risk RRR Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator for MT5 The Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator is a powerful trading assistant that streamlines technical analysis. It calculates and visualizes the risk-to-reward ratio in real time. This tool simplifies trading decisions by displaying two distinct areas on the chart a red zone for stop-loss levels and a green zone for take-profit levels . These zones help traders visualize potential losses and gains . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Install
FREE
Unicorn Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Unicorn Indicator MT5 The Unicorn Indicator is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool designed to identify price gaps and highlight them using Breaker Blocks on the price chart. A Breaker Block represents an order block that initially gets broken but later acts as a strong support level when the price revisits it. A Unicorn zone emerges when a Breaker Block coincides with a Fair Value Gap (FVG). The indicator visually marks bullish Unicorn zones in green and bearish Unicorn zones in red, displaying
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT4 The Rejection Block Indicator is a highly efficient tool for spotting potential market turning points in MetaTrader 4. This indicator automatically identifies zones which price experiences rejection. The mechanism of this indicator relies on candlestick wicks; a long wick near the top price and a short wick near the bottom price signal potential reversal points. Once detected, the Rejection Blocks are automatically marked on the chart. Bullish rejection ar
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis