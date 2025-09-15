Secret Garden FX - Advanced Multi-Indicator Trading Robot

Discover the power of disciplined, multi-confirmation automated XAUUSD trading with Secret Garden FX. This is not just another grid or martingale system; it is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to navigate the markets with a precise, rule-based strategy. By combining classic indicators with a unique volatility filter, Secret Garden FX aims to identify and execute high-probability trades while protecting your capital with an extensive suite of risk management tools.

Developed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, this EA is built for traders who value strategy, confirmation, and safety above all else.

Why Choose Secret Garden FX?

Secret Garden FX for XAUUSD on the H1 chart stands apart with its triple-confirmation strategy, ensuring trades are only initiated when three distinct indicators align, which reduces false signals and improves entry quality. It incorporates a unique volatility filter that uses the Standard Deviation indicator to avoid entering trades during chaotic, unpredictable market conditions. Your capital is protected by a comprehensive protection suite, offering multiple layers of security. The EA also features a fully integrated News Filter to sidestep volatility from major economic events and offers both fixed and dynamic money management to scale with your success. All vital information is presented on an intuitive on-chart dashboard, giving you a complete overview of performance and settings at a glance.

The Core Trading Strategy

Secret Garden FX uses a logical, multi-layered approach for both entering and exiting trades.

Trade Entry Conditions

A trade is only opened when multiple conditions are met simultaneously. First, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) must confirm the initial market momentum. Next, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) validates the trend with a classic crossover signal. Finally, and most importantly, the Standard Deviation indicator acts as a unique volatility filter. This ensures the EA only enters trades when the market is stable, avoiding erratic price spikes and focusing on more reliable movements.

Trade Exit Conditions

The EA closes positions intelligently based on several conditions. It uses a separate, more sensitive set of RSI and MACD parameters to detect when a trend is potentially reversing. An open position is also automatically closed if the entry indicators generate a strong signal in the opposite direction. Furthermore, trades are closed when a predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, or trailing stop level is hit, or optionally at the end of a trading session.

Unmatched Risk Management & Protection Suite

Your trading safety is our top priority. Secret Garden FX is equipped with a professional-grade protection system broken down into clear categories.

Trade-Level Protection The EA includes essential Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for every trade, along with Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Take Profit functions to secure profits as the market moves in your favor. It also features Max Spread Control to prevent entries when broker costs are too high.

Daily & Account-Level Protection You can set a Maximum Daily Loss in your account currency, a Maximum Daily Drawdown as a percentage, and a Maximum Account Drawdown percentage to comprehensively safeguard your equity. The EA also supports Minimum and Maximum Equity targets, automatically halting trading when these levels are reached.

Time & Event-Based Protection The integrated News Filter automatically pauses trading around major news releases to avoid extreme volatility. You can also define exactly which hours of the day and days of the week the EA is allowed to trade using the Session and Time Filter.

Important: To use the News Filter, you must enable the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" option in your MetaTrader terminal's settings and add the required address.

Parameters & Customization

All settings are clearly grouped and labeled for your convenience, allowing you to fine-tune the EA to your specific risk tolerance and trading style. You have full control over lot sizing, money management, stop loss, take profit, indicator parameters, all protection limits, the news filter, and trading session times.

Recommendations

For optimal performance, we recommend using Secret Garden FX on the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol and the H1 (1-Hour) timeframe. It performs best on an RAW account with low spreads and fast execution. A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended to ensure the EA runs without interruption. Before going live, please test the Expert Advisor thoroughly on a demo account for an extended period to fully understand its behavior and performance on your broker's server.

Add Secret Garden FX to your trading arsenal today and experience the peace of mind that comes with a disciplined, safety-first automated trading system.



