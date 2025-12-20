Forex Multi-Symbol Trading Algorithm - Expert Advisor

ATTENTION: IN PORTFOLIO SETTINGS, KEEP TRUE ON THE FIRST LINE AND FALSE ON THE SECOND LINE.

OVERVIEW

An advanced Expert Advisor developed to trade multiple currency pairs with a disciplined and systematic trading approach. This algorithm combines BREAKOUT principles with multi-timeframe analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining rigorous risk management protocols.





WHAT THIS ALGORITHM SOLVES

- Inconsistent Trading Results: Operates with predefined rules on 23 currency pairs simultaneously, eliminating emotional decisions

- Capital Preservation: Implements centralized risk control with systematic stop loss and take profit management

- Market Inefficiencies: Identifies and capitalizes on BREAK patterns in different market sessions and timeframes





KEY FEATURES

- Multi-Symbol Trading: Operates simultaneously on 23 currency pairs for diversified exposure

- Systematic Entry Rules: Predefined entry conditions based on technical analysis across multiple timeframes

- Session Filtering: Optimized trading during specific market hours (Asian, European, US sessions)

- Automatic Position Sizing: Dynamic lot calculation based on account balance (0.01 lot per $1,000)

- Real-Time Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2349755?source=Site+Signals+My





PERFORMANCE METRICS (Backtest Results)

- Total Net Profit: 44,544,597 pips on an initial deposit of $1,000

- Profit Factor: 1.42 (indicates strong profitability)

- Win Rate: 65.78% (3,626 winning trades out of 5,512 total trades)

- Sharpe Ratio: 2.45 (excellent risk-adjusted returns)

- Recovery Factor: 7.42 (strong drawdown recovery capability)

- Maximum Drawdown: 32.79% (acceptable risk level)

- Average Profit per Trade: 41,307 pips

- Consecutive Wins: Up to 19 trades

- Backtest Quality: 100% (complete historical data)





SUPPORTED CURRENCY PAIRS (23) (Pairs)

GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, CADCHF, AUDNZD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, AUDCAD, EURCHF, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, GBPCHF





SETUP REQUIREMENTS

- Minimum Capital: $1,000

- Recommended Timeframe: d1 - primary analysis timeframe

- Broker Settings: Adjust symbol suffix/prefix according to your broker

- Spread Tolerance: Maximum 30 points for optimal execution

- Leverage: 1:100 recommended (tested configuration)

- Account Type: Standard or ECN accounts with tight spreads preferred





IMPORTANT NOTICE

Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ significantly from historical data due to market conditions, slippage, and execution quality. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks before using this EA with real capital. Backtest results are based on 100% quality historical data from approximately 10 years of testing.





Results depend on:

- Market conditions and volatility

- Broker execution quality and spread

- Proper symbol suffix/prefix configuration

- Adequate capital to withstand drawdowns

- Consistent monitoring and maintenance





REAL-TIME PERFORMANCE MONITORING

Live trading results can be monitored and verified through the Signals service on MQL5.





COMPLIANCE NOTES

- No external API calls or DLL dependencies

- Compatible with standard MetaTrader 5 features

- Developed for a systematic and disciplined trading approach

- Suitable for manual and automated account management

- Tested on 23 currency pairs with 100% historical data quality





RECOMMENDATIONS

- Start with a demo account to check performance in your trading environment

- Ensure your broker provides tight spreads (below 3 pips for major pairs)

- Monitor the EA regularly during the first month of live trading

- Adjust symbol suffixes/prefixes if necessary for your specific broker

- Maintain the recommended minimum capital to handle drawdown periods