Easy Lot Size Calculator for MT4

📊 EASY Lot Size Calculator EA — Risk Management Utility

Works on FOREX, Crypto, Indices and Commodities. Automatically calculates no matter how many digits the instrument is using.

Tired of overly complex lot size calculators? There's just absolutely no need to be manually inputting numbers just to figure out the proper lot size calculations. With our EASY Lot Size Calculator, you simply use the built in MT4 Fibonacci retracement tool, to show the EA where you want your stop loss to be, and the EA does all the rest for you. Take full control of your trades with precision-calculated risk and lot sizing — powered creatively by the Fibonacci retracement tool (No Fibonacci knowledge required).

This MT4 utility is not just a position sizer — it’s your risk management assistant, designed to help you trade smarter with predefined risk and dynamic lot calculation. Whether you're trading manually or looking for a structured way to execute your trades based on technical setups, this EA is built to support your strategy and goals.

✅ Key Features:

🔹 Fibonacci-Retracement tool-Based Lot Sizing

Simply draw the built-in Fibonacci retracement tool on your chart:

Drawing upward indicates a buy trade .

Drawing downward indicates a sell trade.

The EA automatically reads the direction and calculates the position size based on your risk % (set in EA properties), and instantly places a trade with a calculated stop-loss level.

🔹 Smart Risk Management with Auto Lot Calculation

The EA uses your predefined risk percentage and stop-loss distance to calculate the lot size as accurately as possible. You’ll never need to manually crunch numbers again — focus on the setup, and let the EA handle the math.

🔹 One-Click Trade Execution

Built-in BUY and SELL buttons allow for instant execution based on the calculated position sizing — all visible from a clean, responsive mini-HUD panel.

⚠️ Please Note: One-click buttons do not function inside the Strategy Tester due to platform limitations. For full functionality, use on a live or demo chart.

🔹 In-Trade Risk/Reward Profit Lock

You can optionally set a profit percentage at which the trade is automatically closed, allowing you to maintain a defined risk-to-reward ratio effortlessly.

🔹 Compound Goal Tracker

Built-in compound calculator shows you how many successful trades (based on your risk %) are needed to reach your desired account growth. Stay motivated and on track!

🔹 Higher Timeframe Trend Monitor

A sleek trend bar at the top of your chart shows the current direction of higher timeframes, helping you align your trades with broader market trends.

🔹 Movable Control Panel

Want the control panel in a different spot? You can adjust its vertical placement easily in the EA inputs, keeping your workspace tidy and comfortable.

🎯 Why Use This Utility?

Eliminate guesswork from your lot sizing and stop-loss placement.

Trade with math-backed confidence using one of the most powerful tools in technical analysis — the Fibonacci retracement .

Save time and stay consistent in your execution with automated entries and proper risk management baked in.

📩 Questions or Feature Requests?

We’re committed to helping traders trade smarter.

If you have any questions, ideas, or suggestions, please feel free to send a message. We value your feedback and are constantly working to improve the tool.



