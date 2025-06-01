Ultimate Fibonacci Trade Assistant and Manager

Ultimate Fibonacci EA & Trade Assistant + Manager - With Advanced Pattern Recognition

In trading, as in any craft, mastery requires the right tools. In Fibonacci based trading, The Ultimate Fibonacci EA is that tool.

Discover the power of precision trading with the Ultimate Fibonacci EA, an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) for the Forex market. This advanced tool is designed to work in harmony with your Fibonacci retracement tool, providing dynamic responses to market movements and pattern recognition.

! Important - Please send me a message to receive the following:

-FREE 14 DAY TRIAL (Fully functional and No credit card required)

-FREE Ultimate Fibonacci Strategy Guide

-FREE Chart template to match ours

-FREE Custom sounds for the HUD

Also, please note that the HUD will not work in the strategy tester, but all functions of the EA will work. Just set them up in the EA properties.

Draw your Fib retracement tool to activate the EA to scan for entries or to use our easy automatic lots calculator with one click, risk based, trade openings.

Included with pattern recognition you will receive signals for Head and shoulders, double tops/bottoms, new swing highs/lows and retracements signals.


🎁 Ultimate Fibonacci EA — Key Benefits for the Trader

✅ Trade with Precision, Not Guesswork

✅ Spend Less Time Staring at Charts

✅ Get synced in with the Market’s Natural Rhythm

✅ Stay Aligned with the Trend at All Times

✅ Never Miss a Setup — Even While You Sleep

✅ Reduce Emotional Decision-Making

✅ Have confidence in Every Entry and Exit

✅ See Clearly Across All Timeframes

✅ Customize Your Strategy — Without the Coding

✅ Level Up Instantly — Even if You’re Still Learning

✅ Let Your Strategy Run — Even When You’re Not Watching


Core Features:

  • 🖥️Powerful HUD - Toggle all your key features on and off, such as trailing stop, entries, one click trading and more.
  • 📐Fibonacci Retracement Tool Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with your chart's Fibonacci tool, adapting to drawings, redrawing, or movements.
  • 👁️Test in Visual Mode of strategy tester: Test out the EA by drawing the fibonacci retracement tool as  you would in live trading, but in visual mode of the strategy tester. 
  • 🧠Intelligent Lot Sizing: Calculates optimal lot sizes for trades based on the Fibonacci retracement levels and your predefined risk parameters.
  • 🖱️ One-Click Trading: Simply draw your Fibonacci retracement tool — the EA will instantly calculate your lot size based on your risk settings, using the furthest swing point (the origin of your Fib) as the stop loss. Whether you're drawing upwards for a buy or downwards for a sell, the EA automatically recognizes direction and calculates accordingly.
  • 🤖Automated Trade Management: Manages multiple trades, handles trailing stops, break-even points, and implements your profit targets efficiently.
  • 🕕 🕖 🕗Diverse Timeframe Compatibility: Can be applied to various chart timeframes, with tailored entry strategies for different market conditions.
  • 🧩Pattern Recognition: Identifies key reversal patterns like Double Tops/Bottoms, Head and Shoulders, offering alerts for potential trend changes.
  • 📊Trade Management: Manage all your trades individually, on every chart, whether they were opened with the EA or not, using the BreakEven, TrailingStop and InProfitTP functions...
  • 💤Set-and-Forget Reliability: In version 2.21, you can confidently leave the EA operational for extended periods. It is programmed to send a signal OR enter a trade just once based on your pre-defined parameters. After fulfilling this criterion, the EA turns that fib tool inactive for that particular Fibonacci setup, thus promoting safer and more secure trading practices. The EA will also deactivate a fib tool if the price closes outside the high or low of the fib tool, since that means the tool would need to be redrawn anyway...


Enhanced Trading Strategies:

The EA offers multiple entry strategies such as immediate entry on Fibonacci zone touch, MACD based entries, Engulfing entries and Swing High/Low based entries. Each strategy is designed to cater to different trading styles and market conditions, providing versatility in your trading approach, while being based around your predefined fibonacci trigger zones.


Real-Time Notifications & Visual Indicators:

Stay informed with instant mobile alerts and clear on-chart visual indicators for significant market movements and entry points.

If you enable the SendNotifications feature, ensure your MT4 platform is set up to receive notifications. Here's how: Open MT4 on your computer and go to Tools & Options. Switch to the "Notifications" tab. Ensure "Enable Push Notifications" is checked. Enter your MetaQuotes ID (This can be found in the settings of your MT4 mobile application). Click "Test" to ensure you receive notifications. 


Customization and Control:

Flexibility is at the core of the Ultimate Fibonacci EA. Adjust trading hours, HUD colors, set desired profit levels, and tailor the EA's functionality to match your trading style and risk appetite.

Please note that while the Ultimate Fibonacci EA is designed to provide accurate and efficient trading assistance, financial markets carry inherent risks, and discretion should be used when making trading decisions.


Get Started:

Transform your trading strategy with the Ultimate Fibonacci EA, your partner in precision trading.

For any questions or assistance, please feel free to reach out through the MQL5 community messaging system.


Below is a detailed explanation of all customizable EA properties, in order of appearance. Anytime you see the text inside quotation marks (" "), that's the exact label shown inside the EA settings window.

    🎨 Chart Styling & Visuals

    • "Arrow Colors for Entry Signals" – Set custom colors for Buy and Sell arrows displayed on the chart during trade signals.
    • "HUD Font, Colors & Banner Settings" – Customize the appearance of the HUD, including font color, button colors (ON/OFF states), and trend banner colors.
    • FREE Chart template - Just message me

    🎯 Risk Management Settings

    • "Risk % Per Trade" – Defines how much of your account you're willing to risk per trade (e.g., 0.02 = 2%). This is used by the EA to display your risk in dollars, on the HUD.
    • "Auto Lot Sizing (uses Risk %)" – If enabled, automatically calculates lot size based on your Risk %.
    • "Manual Lot Size (if AutoLots is OFF)" – If AutoLot sizing is disabled, this is your fixed manual lot size per trade. Also called "Custom Lots"

    🎯 Profit Goal Settings

    • "Profit Target Goal Settings" – Set your ultimate balance goal for the account. This will be used by the compound calculator to display your trades to goal, on the HUD.
    • "Profit % in decimal (e.g. 0.05 = 5%)" – Your estimated average profit per winning trade.

    🎯 Entry Trigger Zones

    • "Fibonacci Zones for Entry Triggers" – Set the retracement levels (e.g., 0.618 to 0.786) where you want the EA to trigger the scanning for entries.
    • "Entry Timeframe Selection" – Choose the timeframe the EA will monitor for automated entries.

    📈 Trend Filter / Higher Timeframe Analysis

    • "Higher Timeframe Trend Filter" – Activates trend filtering based on a higher timeframe to align trades with the bigger trend. This is displayed across the top of the HUD.

    🏁 Exit Strategy Settings

    • "Exit Trigger % Settings (e.g. 0.05 = 5%)" – Set profit percentage levels to trigger automatic exits like In Profit Take-Profit, Break-Even moves, or Parabolic SAR trailing stops.
    • "Parabolic SAR Trailing Settings" – Customize the step value for the SAR trailing stop and select the timeframe it operates on. You can visualize this by adding the Parabolic SAR indicator to your chart and altering the step. A higher number will tighten the trailing stop (.03,.043 ect.)
    • "Spread Padding for Auto SL" – Adds a spread buffer to stoploss distance for automated entries.

    🧠 Pattern Recognition + Fibonacci Retracement Signals

    • "Pattern Recognition + Fibonacci Signal" – Activates pattern detection like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, and Swing Breaks.
    • "Pattern Recognition Timeframe" – Choose which timeframe to run pattern recognition on.
    • "Fibonacci + Structure Break Timeframe" – Choose timeframe to detect Fibonacci Retracement signals and Structure breaks.
    • "Auto-Fib Level Detection Timeframe" – Auto-draw important Fibonacci levels automatically based on this timeframe. These fib levels are for visual aid only. They do not react to any entries or exits in the EA.

    📩 ⏰ Notification Hours of Operation

    • "Notifications" – Enable or disable push notifications for entry signals.
    • "Text Notification Hours (24hr clock based on the times you see on your charts)" – Choose specific periods where text notifications are allowed to be sent.
    • "Time Period 1 & Time Period 2" – Define two custom time windows where alerts are active (useful for avoiding nighttime alerts).

    ⏳ Entry Time Control

    • "Set Trading Hours (24hr clock based on the times you see on your charts)" – Prevent the EA from opening new trades outside of the trading session hours you define. (This does not effect Exit strategies like Trailing Stop, BreakEven or InProfit Exits. Exits still occur 24/7.)

    🛠️ Default Button States

    • "Set Button Defaults for New Sessions" – Predefine which HUD buttons (like InProfit Exit, Trailing Stop, etc.) are turned ON or OFF when launching a new chart.

    🎵 Custom Sounds

    • "Choose Custom Sounds" – Enable or disable sound alerts and customize the sounds played when key actions occur (entries, wins, losses, structure breaks, fib touches, etc.).
    • To download our sounds pls visit our website at MqL4TRADER or send us a message on here for a link to download.

    💾 Save Your Settings

    • "Save your settings" – After setting up the EA exactly how you like it, click Save at the bottom right of the EA properties window. This allows you to quickly apply the same setup on future charts by simply clicking Load and selecting your saved configuration file.

      If you need any assistance or have specific queries, feel free to send a private message for support. Please note that lot size calculations aim for precision but may slightly vary based on broker constraints.


      Practice your fibonacci trading in the strategy tester in visual mode: 

      Yes , that's correct! You can actually test the EA using the visual mode of the strategy tester. Draw your fibs and let the trader place and close trades. Redraw or move the Fibonacci retracement tool to make more trades. It's a great way to practice using the EA. The HUD itself will not work in the strategy tester but any trade entry/exit you turn on, will still react when you draw the fib retracement tool. 


      NOTE: ZigZag Indicator. The zigzag indicator is a default mt4 indicator, so you will have it already installed, but we recommend adding it to your chart in the cleanest way possible. The EA uses it for pattern recognition, auto fibs, structure breaks, retracement signals and swing entries. We recommend adding one with the settings 5(Depth),10(Deviation),2(Backstep) and another with 24,5,3, as these are both used by the EA. Please visit our website for more information.


      NOTE: The EA will react to the most recent Fibonacci retracement tool open on your chart, based on the time and date of the "Point A" of any retracement tools on your chart. Be sure to have your desired fib tools "Point A" as the most recent "Point A" on your chart.







