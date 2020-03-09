Trend Locator

This indicator is designed to help you locate trending pairs in forex markets





Time Frames available

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

DAILY (Recommended for day trading)

Weekly

Monthly





In these time frames the indicator tells how much the markets have moved from the last 5m, 15m, last 24 hours, last 7 days, last 30 days and many others times frames tells the same thing.





Daily time frame is recommended because it tell use which per is trend during that particular day, It recommended fro trend pull back strategies