Trend Locator
- Indicateurs
- Tholinhlanhla Thanda Makhoba
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is designed to help you locate trending pairs in forex markets
Time Frames available
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
DAILY (Recommended for day trading)
Weekly
Monthly
In these time frames the indicator tells how much the markets have moved from the last 5m, 15m, last 24 hours, last 7 days, last 30 days and many others times frames tells the same thing.
Daily time frame is recommended because it tell use which per is trend during that particular day, It recommended fro trend pull back strategies