This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT4.

This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.

It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.



The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY.

The sell signal is is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL.



The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.



