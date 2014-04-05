ADX Candles Color

ADX-Based Candle Color Indicator for MT5

Description: 
Enhance your trading experience with the ADX-Based Candle Color Indicator for MT5! This powerful tool colors candlesticks based on the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator, helping you quickly assess market strength and direction at a glance.

Key Features:
  - Color-Coded Candles:  
  - Green (Bullish) when D+ > D-.  
  - Red (Bearish) when D- > D+.
  - Intensity Mapping:  

 

  The color intensity reflects the ADX value—stronger colors indicate a higher trend strength, providing instant visual cues for potential trading opportunities.

User Adjustable Settings:  

Customize the intensity levels for clearer visual representation. These adjustments are independent of the ADX values, allowing for flexible display tailored to your preferences.

Input Parameters Description:

  1. ADX Periods 

    • Defines the periods used to calculate the ADX indicator. Adjust this to fine-tune the sensitivity of the trend strength analysis.

  2. ADX Minimum Value 

    • Sets the minimum threshold for ADX values. Candlestick color intensity starts adjusting from this value.

  3. ADX Maximum Value 

    • Sets the maximum threshold for ADX values. Candlestick color intensity reaches its peak when ADX hits this value.

  4. Bull Candle Red Channel Value 

    • Sets the intensity of the red color component (0-255) for bullish candles. Higher values result in a more intense red shade.

  5. Bull Candle Blue Channel Value 

    • Sets the intensity of the blue color component (0-255) for bullish candles. Adjust to fine-tune the greenish tone.

  6. Bear Candle Green Channel Value 

    • Sets the intensity of the green color component (0-255) for bearish candles. Higher values result in a more intense green shade.

  7. Bear Candle Blue Channel Value 

    • Sets the intensity of the blue color component (0-255) for bearish candles. Adjust to fine-tune the reddish tone.

These parameters allow users to control how the indicator displays candlestick colors based on the ADX indicator values. Adjust the thresholds and color channels to fit your personal trading style and visual preferences!





















