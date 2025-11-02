The Nasdaq Trend Matrix Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the NASDAQ index (US100) by following the main market trend direction.

This system intelligently combines multi-timeframe analysis (H1 and D1) to filter trade signals and execute positions only when trend conditions are perfectly aligned across both timeframes. The result is consistent, filtered, and robust trading performance, with reduced false entries and greater long-term stability.

The strategy has been engineered for robustness and reliability, and validated through Monte Carlo simulations and Walk-Forward Matrix testing, ensuring adaptability across different market environments while avoiding overfitting.

The EA identifies the dominant market direction and opens positions only in the direction of the prevailing trend, using dynamic filters and intelligent exit management to capture sustained moves and minimize losses during ranging phases.

Designed for traders seeking a professional, data-driven, and thoroughly tested trend-following solution.