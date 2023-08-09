Welcome to Propsense, the best solution for new and veteran traders with a simple FREE strategy!

This indicator is a unique and affordable trading tool built on the teachings of a former bank trader. With this tool, you will be able to see inefficient points with ease. As well as this, traders will have an interactive display panel which will show your running and closed P/L in pips AND currency units. It also allows you to set your desired daily target/loss limit!

Imagine how much your trading can improve when you can pinpoint why the market is moving and where it's going to! Using a simple new algorithm, it gives you the seamless identification of inefficient price action in real time. This is because it graphically shows the most recent inefficient candles. This tells you where the market is reaching for and how probable it is for continuations versus how probable it is for a reversal (if large positions need to be closed out).

A very powerful and unique feature of this tool is that it focuses only on bear candles. This allows you, the trader, to only need to focus on 50% of the structure to determine if price is expanding in one direction or being delivered equally in a range.

Recommended pairs are USD pairs. All forex pairs are derivative of the US dollar (i.e. AUDJPY is priced by taking AUDUSD with USDJPY). For the most raw and accurate price action, we recommend using USD pairs.

This strategy is formulated on a framework that has existed since the markets began. This gives you a great advantage in trading - allowing you to adapt to market conditions while maintaining a solid framework of how and why the markets move.

Parameters

Indicator:

Period: Number of candles to calculate

Buffer line width: Customise bearish and bullish line width (numbers 1 to 5, larger number being thicker)

Bullish line colour: Select colour for bullish line

Bearish line colour: Select colour for bearish line

Panel:

Daily Target: Set your daily target in pips

Position X: Change X coordinate of panel

Position Y: Change Y coordinate of panel

Everything below these are customisable colours for the writing and the panel itself. There are two settings at the bottom:

Good news: Customise the colour for panel when your daily target is hit

Bad news: Customise the colour for panel when your daily loss is hit

Tips for optimal usage:

