Propsense

4.86

Welcome to Propsense, the best solution for new and veteran traders with a simple FREE strategy!

This indicator is a unique and affordable trading tool built on the teachings of a former bank trader. With this tool, you will be able to see inefficient points with ease. As well as this, traders will have an interactive display panel which will show your running and closed P/L in pips AND currency units. It also allows you to set your desired daily target/loss limit! 

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Maximise the potential of Propsense by watching our video explaining the strategy. This is NOT smart money concepts, order blocks, but it is an easy-to-learn and FREE strategy straight from a reliable source. Join our thriving community to trade and learn for completely free!

Imagine how much your trading can improve when you can pinpoint why the market is moving and where it's going to! Using a simple new algorithm, it gives you the seamless identification of inefficient price action in real time. This is because it graphically shows the most recent inefficient candles. This tells you where the market is reaching for and how probable it is for continuations versus how probable it is for a reversal (if large positions need to be closed out). 

A very powerful and unique feature of this tool is that it focuses only on bear candles. This allows you, the trader, to only need to focus on 50% of the structure to determine if price is expanding in one direction or being delivered equally in a range.

Recommended pairs are USD pairs. All forex pairs are derivative of the US dollar (i.e. AUDJPY is priced by taking AUDUSD with USDJPY). For the most raw and accurate price action, we recommend using USD pairs.

This strategy is formulated on a framework that has existed since the markets began. This gives you a great advantage in trading - allowing you to adapt to market conditions while maintaining a solid framework of how and why the markets move. 

Parameters

Indicator:

  • Period: Number of candles to calculate
  • Buffer line width: Customise bearish and bullish line width (numbers 1 to 5, larger number being thicker)
  • Bullish line colour: Select colour for bullish line
  • Bearish line colour: Select colour for bearish line

Panel:

  • Daily Target: Set your daily target in pips
  • Position X: Change X coordinate of panel
  • Position Y: Change Y coordinate of panel

Everything below these are customisable colours for the writing and the panel itself. There are two settings at the bottom:

  • Good news: Customise the colour for panel when your daily target is hit
  • Bad news: Customise the colour for panel when your daily loss is hit

Tips for optimal usage:

  1. Watch our free strategy videos to understand the method fully
  2. Join our community (YT channel description) to learn and trade with us live

The Propsense community will always do our best to help you! 

Best regards,

Fahim. 


**WATCH THE VIDEOS & PICTURES BELOW AND READ THE DESCRIPTION FOR BEST RESULTS**


Mustaphaplan
95
Mustaphaplan 2024.05.05 08:41 
 

Great Indicator, Supports the Simple Strategy very well. So far has not crashed on me. But, please can we have an option to remove the panel. If you use a trade manager then there no point in having the panel. Thanks Mustaphaplan

Teguh Deka Prahara
5418
Teguh Deka Prahara 2023.10.06 04:10 
 

Great.. It would be awesome if Author add option to turn off the dashboard...

Francis K N Ho
543
Francis K N Ho 2023.10.04 05:26 
 

Great indicator that is a great help trading this strategy. If there's an option to turn off the panel this would be even better! TQ

Gnarly Trader
110
Gnarly Trader 2023.09.29 12:20 
 

Great indicator for trading the system. Simple system that works. Personally, I would like the dashboard removable. I don't use it and trying to watch half a dozen charts at once means the dashboard takes up most of the screen. The dash plus my risk management panel leaves little room for charts. Apart from that, the system and the indicator work and it's proving profitable for me.

MvGTrading
197
MvGTrading 2023.09.24 10:49 
 

Very helpful indicator to use with the strategy taught by a formal banking trader with years and years of experience. Awesome Free Discord group and live sessions! Thank you so very much.

DJ Legacy
57
DJ Legacy 2023.09.13 12:58 
 

Very good indicator if you know the stalratergy to use it !

Fahim Miah
1179
Réponse du développeur Fahim Miah 2023.09.13 16:30
I'm glad the indicator is helping you with our strategy :)
man1980
1594
man1980 2023.08.16 22:28 
 

excellent indicator. great group support

Fahim Miah
1179
Réponse du développeur Fahim Miah 2023.09.13 16:29
Thank you so much!
