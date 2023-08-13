Global Trend Lines
- Indicateurs
- Mukhammadalikhon Abdullaev
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 22 août 2023
- Activations: 5
Global Trend Lines
- Identifying Trend Levels: The indicator has algorithms used to identify trend levels. This helps you determine the direction and strength of the trend.
- Marking Buy and Sell Zones: The indicator marks buy zones and sell zones on the chart. This assists you in identifying buy and sell points during trading.
- Data Related to Volumes: The indicator displays data related to trading volumes. This aids you in conducting analyses related to volumes during trading.
- Indicating Confidence and Uncertainty Zones: The indicator marks zones of confidence and uncertainty. This helps increase your confidence level during trading and identify uncertainties.
- Setting Adjustments: The indicator allows the user to make adjustments. This provides you with flexibility in adapting the indicator to your needs and strategies.
