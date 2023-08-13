Global Trend Lines

Global Trend Lines
    The Buy/Sell Zone Indicator possesses several features that can be used to improve your trading strategy. This indicator helps you identify buy zones and sell zones on the chart. The main features of this indicator are as follows:
    1. Identifying Trend Levels: The indicator has algorithms used to identify trend levels. This helps you determine the direction and strength of the trend.
    2. Marking Buy and Sell Zones: The indicator marks buy zones and sell zones on the chart. This assists you in identifying buy and sell points during trading.
    3. Data Related to Volumes: The indicator displays data related to trading volumes. This aids you in conducting analyses related to volumes during trading.
    4. Indicating Confidence and Uncertainty Zones: The indicator marks zones of confidence and uncertainty. This helps increase your confidence level during trading and identify uncertainties.
    5. Setting Adjustments: The indicator allows the user to make adjustments. This provides you with flexibility in adapting the indicator to your needs and strategies.




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    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
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    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
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    Mukhammadalikhon Abdullaev
    Indicators
    The " Global Trend Pro Lines " indicator is one of the most important indicators designed to display trading volumes based on the sniper strategy. This indicator provides convenience for daily, medium-term, and long-term traders. The main advantages of the indicator are as follows: Suitable for the sniper strategy: The "Global Trend Pro Lines" indicator is suitable for the sniper strategy and allows traders to identify the best entry and exit points for trading. Displays volumes: The indicator
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    rainwalker123
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    Kira Star
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    muhlisa
    15
    muhlisa 2023.08.14 12:42 
     

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