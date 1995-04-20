Pointer View

The indicator marks the points on the chart where the standard ZigZag indicator has drawn its top or bottom.

With this indicator, you can easily understand where the top or bottom was formed, and where it was redrawn.

The indicator gives an alert when a new point appears.

Warning! Parameter Applied Price - expands the possibilities of building the indicator. It is possible to build at OPEN, CLOSE and standard HIGH/LOW prices.

Input parameters

-----------

Depth - period of the ZigZag indicator

- period of the ZigZag indicator Deviations - the number of deviations of the ZigZag indicator

- the number of deviations of the ZigZag indicator Backstep - backstep

- backstep Applied Price - price used to calculate the indicator

-----------

Alert - enable/disable alert when an arrow appears

- enable/disable alert when an arrow appears E-mail Alert - enable / disable sending an alert to E-mail when an arrow appears



