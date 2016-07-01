Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Facebook !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
PivotCustomTime - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4
- Vues:
- 27907
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
Indicator PivotCustomTime.
Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8398
AutoDayFibs
Indicator AutoDayFibs.ASCTrend1sig V2
ASCTrend1sig
Monitor rynku v2
The indicator displays in a separate subwindow of the chart the current symbol, Bid/Ask prices, the current swap, the expected deposit for long/short position as well as the floating spread for the symbol and the remaining time until the candle completion of the current timeframe... Let's seeTrend
Trend indicator. It adapts to the history, unfortunately redraws.