Sensetive - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4
- 25491
Author: QuantifiEd
The SeNSetiVe indicator.
The indicator displayed the market movement direction when the zero line is crossed. When the crossing is from below - buy, when it is from above - sell.
SPerioD - Period (100-200), at lower values (<100) the indicator line will generate a lot of false signals. The optimum value for the hourly charts is 160-180. For smaller - 100-160.
SFactoR - (from 1 to 10) - sensitivity of the market line to rapid (sometimes false) turns of the trend line, optimal value (5-7)
ShiFt - shift relative to the zero line.
Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7855
