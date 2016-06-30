CodeBaseSections
Sensetive - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4

Author: QuantifiEd

The SeNSetiVe indicator.

The indicator displayed the market movement direction when the zero line is crossed. When the crossing is from below - buy, when it is from above - sell.


Variables

                                           
SPerioD - Period (100-200), at lower values (<100) the indicator line will generate a lot of false signals. The optimum value for the hourly charts is 160-180. For smaller - 100-160.
SFactoR - (from 1 to 10) - sensitivity of the market line to rapid (sometimes false) turns of the trend line, optimal value (5-7)
ShiFt   - shift relative to the zero line.




Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7855

