CodeBaseSections
Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
Retrouvez-nous sur Telegram !
Rejoignez notre page de fans
Un script intéressant ?
Poster un lien vers celui-ci -
laisser les autres l'évaluer
Vous avez aimé le script ? Essayez-le dans le terminal MetaTrader 5
dans la poche
Indicateurs

ind - Profitunity Bars - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | French English Русский
Vues:
22541
Note:
(7)
Publié:
Télécharger au format ZIP Comment télécharger du code à partir de MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance Aller sur Freelance
Author: Andrew Suvorov

The ind - Profitunity Bars indicator. Colors the bars in green, red and black.


Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Code original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7837

Combined MA Signal Combined MA Signal

Combined MA

Bollinger Bands, BB Bollinger Bands, BB

The Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator is plotted at the distances equal to a certain number of standard deviations.

Ind - Widners Oscilator Ind - Widners Oscilator

The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.

Commentator Commentator

The Commentator indicator analyzes and displays the possible action for a certain time interval.