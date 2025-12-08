CodeBaseSections
Indicateurs

Aklamavo Quarters Theory - indicateur pour MetaTrader 5

Sylvester Aklamavo
Vues:
252
Note:
(1)
Publié:
This indicator implements the "Quarters Theory" - a technical analysis concept that divides price movement into four quarters around a central base level. It's designed to work with multiple asset types (Forex, stocks, commodities, etc.) and provides visual quarter levels on the chart.

Quarters Theory Concept:

  • Base Level: Central reference price

  • Quarter 1: Price range from Base to Base + Quarter Range

  • Quarter 2: Price range from Base + Quarter Range to Base + 2*Quarter Range

  • Quarter 3: Price range from Base - Quarter Range to Base

  • Quarter 4: Price range from Base - 2*Quarter Range to Base - Quarter Rang

    1. Flexible Base Level Calculation:

    • Current Daily Close: Latest closing price

    • Previous Day Close: Yesterday's closing price

    • Previous Week Close: Last week's closing price

    • Previous Month Close: Last month's closing price

    • Weekly/Monthly Open: Start of week/month price

    • Custom Level: User-defined price level




    • 2. Multiple Quarter Size Units:

    • Pips: Forex-specific measurement

    • Points: Smallest price increment

    • Percentage: Percentage of base level

    • Absolute: Fixed price value

    3. Multi-Asset Support:

    • Automatically detects Forex vs. other instruments

    • Adjusts pip calculations for different symbol formats

    • Handles unavailable timeframes gracefully

Trading Applications:

Support/Resistance:

  • Quarter boundaries act as dynamic support/resistance

  • Middle lines as potential reversal points

Trend Analysis:

  • Price in Quarter 1/2 suggests bullish bias

  • Price in Quarter 3/4 suggests bearish bias

  • Quarter transitions indicate trend changes

Range Trading:

  • Trade bounces between quarter boundaries

  • Look for reactions at quarter midpoints

