An example of adding buttons for your advisors. In this example, a button has been implemented to close all active positions for all instruments. In addition to the button event processing functionality, methods for closing positions relative to the symbol name and counting the number of positions relative to the symbol name are also implemented.

DeltaFusion Lite is the simplified version of the DeltaFusionPro indicator for MT4. It calculates and displays Cumulative Delta and Net Delta, giving traders a clear view of buying and selling pressure within each candle. By analyzing the distribution of volume between bid and ask, it helps identify market sentiment shifts, potential reversals, and various types of divergences between price and volume.