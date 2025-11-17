I wrote this indicator to compare two modes, timeframes and analyze the settings of my EA. You can make adjustments to suit your requirements or add something. The data collected is saved to a file every 5 minutes (one file per instance).

Macd is the first to indicate bearish or bullish direction, secondly SAR in correlation with price indicates a swing in direction (Sar Flip above or below price), third conformation is the sma 40 shifted 3 and the closed price above or below the sma.