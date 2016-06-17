Voir comment télécharger gratuitement des robots de trading
All Pivot Points MT4 - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4
- Vues:
- 88941
- Note:
-
- Publié:
- Mise à jour:
Besoin d'un robot ou d'un indicateur basé sur ce code ? Commandez-le sur Freelance
An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".
- You can choose different timeframes for pivot calculation.
- Customizable width, color and style.
- Compatible to have multiple pivots with different timeframes in one chart.
