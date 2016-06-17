CodeBaseSections
All Pivot Points MT4 - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4

An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".

  • You can choose different timeframes for pivot calculation.
  • Customizable width, color and style.
  • Compatible to have multiple pivots with different timeframes in one chart.

