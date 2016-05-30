CodeBaseSections
RSI 2 TimeFrames - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4

Alexey Surkov
This code is very simplistic idea of the oscillator, which takes into account values in multiple timeframes indicators Oscillator 3TF (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15565).

This indicator allows you to monitor the current RSI values and user-defined timeframe at the same time.

Parameters:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.
  • NewTimeFrame - time (in minutes) of another timeframe:
    • 1 - M1;
    • 5 - M5;
    • 15 - M15;
    • 30 - M30;
    • 60 - H1;
    • 240 - H4;
    • 1440 - D1;
    • 10080 - W1;
    • 43200 - MN.

