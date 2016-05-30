Rejoignez notre page de fans
RSI 2 TimeFrames - indicateur pour MetaTrader 4
This indicator allows you to monitor the current RSI values and user-defined timeframe at the same time.
Parameters:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
- NewTimeFrame - time (in minutes) of another timeframe:
- 1 - M1;
- 5 - M5;
- 15 - M15;
- 30 - M30;
- 60 - H1;
- 240 - H4;
- 1440 - D1;
- 10080 - W1;
- 43200 - MN.
