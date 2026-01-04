SeñalesSecciones
Mateusz Piotr Pominkiewicz

Matt invest

Mateusz Piotr Pominkiewicz
0 comentarios
158 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
72
Transacciones Rentables:
29 (40.27%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
43 (59.72%)
Mejor transacción:
55.09 GBP
Peor transacción:
-181.30 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
305.77 GBP (7 294 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-934.12 GBP (22 931 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (40.10 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
139.67 GBP (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.21
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.95
Transacciones Largas:
28 (38.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
44 (61.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.33
Beneficio Esperado:
-8.73 GBP
Beneficio medio:
10.54 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-21.72 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-272.92 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-272.92 GBP (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.79%
Pronóstico anual:
0.00%
Trading algorítmico:
2%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
663.61 GBP
Máxima:
663.61 GBP (66.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
USDJPY 7
GBPCAD 6
GBPJPY 5
EURCHF 4
EURAUD 4
USDCAD 4
CADJPY 4
AUDCAD 3
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
CADCHF 2
NZDCAD 1
GBPNZD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -520
USDJPY -128
GBPCAD -47
GBPJPY -46
EURCHF -3
EURAUD -50
USDCAD -18
CADJPY -35
AUDCAD 24
USDCHF -52
AUDUSD 23
AUDNZD 20
NZDJPY -20
GBPAUD 3
CADCHF 1
NZDCAD 24
GBPNZD 16
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
USDJPY -4.8K
GBPCAD -2.2K
GBPJPY -2.2K
EURCHF -49
EURAUD -2.5K
USDCAD -831
CADJPY -1.7K
AUDCAD 1.2K
USDCHF -1.3K
AUDUSD 810
AUDNZD 1.2K
NZDJPY -964
GBPAUD 144
CADCHF 182
NZDCAD 162
GBPNZD 991
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +55.09 GBP
Peor transacción: -181 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +40.10 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -272.92 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
FxGrow-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.29 × 127
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.68 × 22
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.84 × 6922
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.32 × 248
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
itexsys-Platform
1.74 × 31
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 554
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.83 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.86 × 37
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
otros 116...
Welcome to my channel. This is new account that does not use any dangerous strategies. The expected profit is approximately 5-10% per Month
No hay comentarios
2026.01.04 13:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 12 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of the 1101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 13:44
80% of trades performed within 5 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of the 1101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
