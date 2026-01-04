- Incremento
Total de Trades:
72
Transacciones Rentables:
29 (40.27%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
43 (59.72%)
Mejor transacción:
55.09 GBP
Peor transacción:
-181.30 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
305.77 GBP (7 294 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-934.12 GBP (22 931 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (40.10 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
139.67 GBP (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.21
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.95
Transacciones Largas:
28 (38.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
44 (61.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.33
Beneficio Esperado:
-8.73 GBP
Beneficio medio:
10.54 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-21.72 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-272.92 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-272.92 GBP (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.79%
Pronóstico anual:
0.00%
Trading algorítmico:
2%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
663.61 GBP
Máxima:
663.61 GBP (66.36%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-520
|USDJPY
|-128
|GBPCAD
|-47
|GBPJPY
|-46
|EURCHF
|-3
|EURAUD
|-50
|USDCAD
|-18
|CADJPY
|-35
|AUDCAD
|24
|USDCHF
|-52
|AUDUSD
|23
|AUDNZD
|20
|NZDJPY
|-20
|GBPAUD
|3
|CADCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|24
|GBPNZD
|16
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|USDJPY
|-4.8K
|GBPCAD
|-2.2K
|GBPJPY
|-2.2K
|EURCHF
|-49
|EURAUD
|-2.5K
|USDCAD
|-831
|CADJPY
|-1.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|810
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|-964
|GBPAUD
|144
|CADCHF
|182
|NZDCAD
|162
|GBPNZD
|991
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 127
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.84 × 6922
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.32 × 248
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.74 × 31
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 554
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.83 × 254
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.86 × 37
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
otros 116...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Welcome to my channel. This is new account that does not use any dangerous strategies. The expected profit is approximately 5-10% per Month
