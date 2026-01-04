- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
29 (40.27%)
Loss Trades:
43 (59.72%)
Best trade:
55.09 GBP
Worst trade:
-181.30 GBP
Gross Profit:
305.77 GBP (7 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-934.12 GBP (22 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (40.10 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.67 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
28 (38.89%)
Short Trades:
44 (61.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.33
Expected Payoff:
-8.73 GBP
Average Profit:
10.54 GBP
Average Loss:
-21.72 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-272.92 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-272.92 GBP (7)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
663.61 GBP
Maximal:
663.61 GBP (66.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURCHF
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-520
|USDJPY
|-128
|GBPCAD
|-47
|GBPJPY
|-46
|EURCHF
|-3
|EURAUD
|-50
|USDCAD
|-18
|CADJPY
|-35
|AUDCAD
|24
|USDCHF
|-52
|AUDUSD
|23
|AUDNZD
|20
|NZDJPY
|-20
|GBPAUD
|3
|CADCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|24
|GBPNZD
|16
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|USDJPY
|-4.8K
|GBPCAD
|-2.2K
|GBPJPY
|-2.2K
|EURCHF
|-49
|EURAUD
|-2.5K
|USDCAD
|-831
|CADJPY
|-1.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|810
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|-964
|GBPAUD
|144
|CADCHF
|182
|NZDCAD
|162
|GBPNZD
|991
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 127
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.84 × 6922
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.32 × 248
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.74 × 31
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 554
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.83 × 254
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.86 × 37
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
Welcome to my channel. This is new account that does not use any dangerous strategies. The expected profit is approximately 5-10% per Month
