SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Matt invest
Mateusz Piotr Pominkiewicz

Matt invest

Mateusz Piotr Pominkiewicz
0 reviews
158 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
72
Profit Trades:
29 (40.27%)
Loss Trades:
43 (59.72%)
Best trade:
55.09 GBP
Worst trade:
-181.30 GBP
Gross Profit:
305.77 GBP (7 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-934.12 GBP (22 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (40.10 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.67 GBP (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
28 (38.89%)
Short Trades:
44 (61.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.33
Expected Payoff:
-8.73 GBP
Average Profit:
10.54 GBP
Average Loss:
-21.72 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-272.92 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-272.92 GBP (7)
Monthly growth:
1.79%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
663.61 GBP
Maximal:
663.61 GBP (66.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
USDJPY 7
GBPCAD 6
GBPJPY 5
EURCHF 4
EURAUD 4
USDCAD 4
CADJPY 4
AUDCAD 3
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
AUDNZD 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
CADCHF 2
NZDCAD 1
GBPNZD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -520
USDJPY -128
GBPCAD -47
GBPJPY -46
EURCHF -3
EURAUD -50
USDCAD -18
CADJPY -35
AUDCAD 24
USDCHF -52
AUDUSD 23
AUDNZD 20
NZDJPY -20
GBPAUD 3
CADCHF 1
NZDCAD 24
GBPNZD 16
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
USDJPY -4.8K
GBPCAD -2.2K
GBPJPY -2.2K
EURCHF -49
EURAUD -2.5K
USDCAD -831
CADJPY -1.7K
AUDCAD 1.2K
USDCHF -1.3K
AUDUSD 810
AUDNZD 1.2K
NZDJPY -964
GBPAUD 144
CADCHF 182
NZDCAD 162
GBPNZD 991
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.09 GBP
Worst trade: -181 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.10 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -272.92 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxGrow-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.29 × 127
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.68 × 22
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.84 × 6922
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.32 × 248
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
itexsys-Platform
1.74 × 31
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 554
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.83 × 254
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.86 × 37
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
116 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Welcome to my channel. This is new account that does not use any dangerous strategies. The expected profit is approximately 5-10% per Month
No reviews
2026.01.04 13:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 12 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of the 1101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 13:44
80% of trades performed within 5 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of the 1101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.04 13:44
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register